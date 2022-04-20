A Pitt County Sheriff’s deputy remains in the hospital after a head-on collision with what court documents described as an impaired driver.
Deputy Shoyka Tillmon of the sheriff’s office patrol division was struck head-on late Saturday during a routine patrol on U.S. 264-Alternate near Marcus Drive in Farmville, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post Sunday morning. The post said the other vehicle crossed into her lane of travel.
A post shared by the sheriff’s office identified the other driver as Lenard Smith II, 43, of 718 N. Harrison Ave., Cary. Both drivers were transported to the hospital via ambulance. Tillmon was in surgery Sunday morning to treat injuries.
Lee Darnell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said Tillmon was still hospitalized Tuesday, sore and bruised with on-going surgeries and treatment required. He said her injuries are not life-threatening but will require continued long-term care.
”She is thankful for the outpouring of public support and prayers,” Darnell said.
Court documents said that Smith was charged with driving while impaired for the incident, which took place about 11:40 p.m. An open container of alcohol was found in his 2006 Suzuki station wagon.
Smith was further cited for possession of marijuana, reckless driving and driving left of center. He was traveling approximately 60 mph at the time of the collision.
An update on Smith’s status was not available. The State Highway Patrol is the wreck’s investigating agency.
Tillmon has been with the sheriff’s office since Feb. 2021.