Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies seized drugs and arrested a man after responding to an assault call south of Greenville.
The domestic assault call came in on Thursday, according to a news release, although a time was not provided, at 2138 Esther Circle, which is off of Old Fire Tower Road.
Detectives with the Special Operations Unit responded to assist, the release said, and a strong odor of marijuana was noted inside of the residence. Deputies also discovered that Jessie Ray Floyd Jr, 21, was on parole and illegally possessed a firearm and narcotics.
Floyd was arrested, the release said. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence. During their search, deputies and detectives recovered approximately 225 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine, and a stolen firearm.
Floyd was charged with assault on a female, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Floyd was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $101,500 secured bond.