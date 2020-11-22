A Fountain man was cited for driving while impaired after a wreck on Nov. 6, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 10:13 p.m. on May Boulevard near Wilson Street, according to the Farmville Police Department.
Jeremy Scott Ellis, 37, of 3909 Dunn Road, Fountain, was involved in a wreck. Details about the indicent were not available. He had slurred speech, failed to maintain lane control, was unsteady on his feet and drowsy. His blood test results were not available.
Nine other people was charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Nov. 2-16.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Otilio Cruz, 62, of 945 B’s Barbeque Road, Apt. 8, Greenville, was stopped at 2:06 a.m. on Nov. 15 on N.C. 11 by the Ayden Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Anthony Ebron, 62, of 2104 Prospect Drive, Charlotte, was stopped at 8:08 a.m. on Nov. 4 on East 10th Street by the Greenville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- David Bradford Foreman, 43, of 3942B Sunset Drive, Ayden, was stopped at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 12 on Mill Street by the Winterville Police Department. He admitted to drinking, had bloodshot, watery eyes, a strong odor of alcohol of his breath, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and admitted to consuming Oxycodone. He refused a blood alcohol test. He previously received a DWI in 2006.
- Justin Ray Griffin, 32, of 2609 S. Wright Road, Greenville, was stopped at 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 14 on N.C. 102 at Arrowhead Road by the Ayden Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.18. He previously received a DWI in 2014.
- Karen Lynn Groot, 60, of 1801 Bloomsbury Road, Greenville, was stopped at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10 on Southeast Greenville Boulevard near Cherry Court by the Greenville Police Department. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol level was 0.24.
- Tony Orlando Jones, 38, of 804 Fairfax Ave., Greenville, was stopped at 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 10 on N.C. 11 near N.C. 903 by the Winterville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.17.
- Douglas Medlock Pierce, 56, 1772 Kathryn Lane, Greenville, was stopped at 8:57 p.m. on Nov. 14 on the N.C. 11 bypass by the Ayden Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.10. He previously received a DWI in July.
- Jaime Taurel Taft, 34, of 2100 Malone Court, Greenville, was stopped at 9:16 p.m. on Nov. 13 on South Lee Street at East Barwick Street by the Ayden Police Department. He was very talkative. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Jacy Lenin Wilson, 27, 106 Evanswood Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 14 by the State Highway Patrol. Details about the road she was stopped on were not available. She had slurred speech, red, glassy eyes and was swaying. Her blood alcohol level was 0.16.