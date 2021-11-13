A Grifton man was arrested for driving while impaired and other charges after he allegedly spit on and threatened law enforcement officers investigating a vehicle collision.
Documents from the Pitt County Courthouse state that at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 2, the State Highway Patrol responded to the area of East Hanrahan Road near Weyerhaeuser Road in Grifton to reports of a vehicle collision. There they found Kelvin Herring, 37, of 591 Saint David St., Grifton.
A report said that Herring had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. It also said that Herring was experiencing mood swings. When the trooper handcuffed him, Herring pulled away. He also threatened to assault the trooper.
Grifton police arrived on scene to assist the trooper, at which point Herring allegedly spit on an officer. A report said he also threatened to knock out and kill the officer.
A crash report detailing the collision had not been published on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website by Friday.
Herring was arrested and charged with DWI, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, two counts of communicating threats and probation violation for assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property.
The reports further alleged that Herring was driving with a revoked license, no insurance or registration and that his vehicle did not have a registration plate. His blood alcohol content was listed as 0.15.
The arrest was among seven for impaired driving in Pitt County, according to court records and law enforcement reports available from Nov. 2-9. Following are details from the other arrests:
- Mitzi Cade, 29, of 4099 Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 3 near Gayle Boulevard. A report said that Cade was driving left of center when she was stopped. The report said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, watery, glassy eyes, and admitted to drinking. Her blood alcohol content was 0.18. She was also driving with license restrictions according to court documents.
- Alex Figueroa, 24, of 615 Dawson Road, Grifton, was stopped by Winterville police after swerving his vehicle and failing to maintain lane control at 1:07 a.m. on Nov. 7 on N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road. A report said that Figueroa refused to cooperate with officers and that he had an odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and an open container in his vehicle. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Troy Godbout, 45, of 207 Streamside Place, Morresville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:14 a.m. on Nov. 9 on Fire Tower Road in Greenville. A report said that he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Susan Mendell, 52, of 2636 Berry Hill Court, Grimesland, was stopped by Winterville police at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 on Glendale Drive. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. It said she admitted to drinking. Her blood alcohol content was 0.11. Mendell was previously arrested for DWI on Oct. 17, 2011.
- Marvin Thompson, 59, of 5125 County Home Road, Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 2 after he rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on B Stokes Road at N.C. 43. A report said that Thompson had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that he told a trooper he had been drinking. He also had red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet, the report said. His blood alcohol content was 0.12. Thompson had his license revoked in 1994 and 1992. He was previously arrested for DWI on Aug. 8, 2012, April 20, 1986 and Sept. 20, 1981.
- Kamae Wilkinson
, 47, of 112 Hidden Branches Close, Winterville, was stopped by Greenville police at 6:59 p.m. on Nov. 7 on West Arlington Boulevard. A report said Wilkinson had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and that she told officers she had been drinking. She refused a blood alcohol test.