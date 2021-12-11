A man who crashed into a barrier at the entrance of a Greenville apartment complex and ran away was identified by a witness and arrested for driving while impaired.
According to a crash report, an officer with the Greenville Police Department responded to the intersection of Mulberry Lane and Arlington Boulevard for a call of hit and run at 10:44 p.m. on Dec. 7.
A witness told the officer that a sedan had lost control as it approached Mulberry, running off the road and hitting a curb. The vehicle then collided with a barrier at the entrance of the Forbeswood Condos at 1100 Mulberry Lane.
The report said the suspect left the vehicle and ran from the scene.
Other officers responded and were able to locate Anrico Webb, 32, of 717 Tennyson Drive, Charlotte, on a neighboring road. The witness confirmed Webb’s identity as the driver of the vehicle.
The report said that Webb told officers the car belonged to his father but would not answer any other questions. A separate report said that Webb had slurred speech, dilated pupils and failed a field sobriety test conducted by officers.
Webb was cited for hit and run—leaving scene of property damage and charged with driving while impaired.
Webb’s arrest was among six recorded in Pitt County court documents. Details and allegations of the other arrests, which took place between Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, are:
- Abigail Defilippo, 29, of 2547 Autumn Ridge Lane, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 1 a.m. on Dec. 5, on Central Park Drive for driving left of the center line. A report said Defilippo had red, glassy eyes and was slurring her speech. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Iesha Langley, 30, of 1024 Fleming St., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 4:27 a.m. on Dec. 4, on Memorial Drive near West 10th Street. A report said she had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and that she was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol content was 0.16.
- Travian Payton, 38, of 664 Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, was stopped by Ayden police at 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 4 on N.C. 11 near Jolly Road. A report said Payton was speeding and that he had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.17. Payton has a prior DWI arrest from March 2004.
- Ricardo Perez, 22, of 2954 N.C. 33, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for driving left of center at 7:27 p.m. on Dec. 4 on N.C. 33. A report said that he had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He was found to be driving without a license. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Corey Williams, 38, of 4382 Hines St., Farmville, was stopped by Winterville police at 2 a.m. on Dec. 4 on N.C. 11. A report said that he had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. The officer’s report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Williams refused a blood alcohol test.