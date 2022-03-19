A Winterville man was arrested March 12 after he allegedly ran a vehicle off the road at the Winter Village Shopping Center, according to court documents.
A witness told Winterville police that some time before 6:31 p.m. an oncoming vehicle forced them to steer their vehicle into the parking lot of a Food Lion in the shopping center to avoid a collision.
The driver was identified by police as Christopher Allen Moore, 43, of 2909 N.C. 903.
When police arrived to interview Moore, an affidavit said, he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. A search of his vehicle led police to find eight empty airplane bottles of liquor.
The affidavit said Moore told police he’d been drinking. His blood alcohol content was 0.18.
Moore’s arrest was one of seven for impaired driving in Pitt County from March 11-17, according to court documents and law enforcement reports which contain the following details and allegations:
- Scott Bryan Boyd, 35, of 2133 Winder Drive, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 12:01 a.m. March 13, after he crossed the fog line on Flower Drive. Boyd was slow to pull over. The officer’s report said he had a mild odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet and was slow to answer the officer’s questions. He also performed poorly on field sobriety tests and told police he had been drinking prior to driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Jose Roberto Fabian Gonzalez, 51, of 3941 Charles Blvd., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. on March 12, on N.C. 43. Gonzalez was pulled over for driving left of center. After the stop the trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his person and other clues on field sobriety tests. Gonzalez refused a blood alcohol test.
- Edwardo Hernandez-Huerta, 33, of 2252 Frank Kilpatrick Road, Grifton, was stopped by Grifton police at 11:19 p.m. on March 15 on N.C. 118 near Sherry’s Lane. Police noted a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Reports say he was driving left of center when he was stopped. Hernandez-Huerta has a pending DWI in Pitt County from May 26, 2021.
- Jason Donnell Joyner, 39, of 113 Candlewood Road, Rocky Mount, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:10 p.m. on March 12 on N.C. 11 near Greenville. A report said Joyner had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath as well as red, glassy eyes. He refused a blood alcohol test and any sobriety testing. Joyner’s vehicle was seized due to a pending DWI in Pitt County.
- Alfredo Lopez, 33, of 951 Oakes Road, Hookerton, was involved in a wreck about 2:30 p.m. on March 13 on West Hanrahan Road near White Line Road in Grifton. State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the wreck. A crash report was unavailable. Reports said Lopez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and refused a blood alcohol test.
- Kendall Donnell Smith, 31, of 480 Cooper St., Winterville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:10 p.m. on March 13 for speeding on U.S. 264-Alternate. A report said Smith had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted to drinking. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.