A Chocowinitiy driver accused of sideswiping another vehicle on April 22 was among several motorist charged with driving while impaired recently, according to court and law enforcement records.
The incident took place at 8:32 a.m. on Leary Mills Road, according to a State Highway Patrol report. Ryan Thomas Buck, 27, 299 E. Barr Road was driving left of center and sideswiped another vehicle, the report said.
Buck had red, glassy eyes, was swaying back and forth, failed a field sobriety test and kept falling asleep in the trooper’s car, the report said.
He was tested for drugs. His blood results are pending. Damages totaled $9,000.
Three other people also were charged with driving while impaired according to records available between April 19-26. In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Christopher Lee Hodge, 36, 807 Kilgore Ave., Opelika, Ala., was stopped at 7:07 a.m. on April 25 on U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red glossy eyes, was agitated, couldn’t sit still, had severe mood swings, failed a field sobriety test for drug testing and refused a blood test. He refused a blood test for drugs.
- Carlos Alberto Maldonado-Osorio, 20, 419 Chelsea Drive, Snow Hill, was stopped at 10:55 p.m. on April 20 on N.C. 43 by the State Highway Patrol. He backed into a ditch, was unsteady on his feet and failed a field sobriety test. He had no damage to his vehicle. It was suspected he had drugs in his system. Blood results are pending.
Teshone McDonald Wright, 45, 334 Ormond Street, Ayden, was stopped at 10:40 p.m. on April 20 on Ormond Street by the Ayden Police Department. She had red glassy eyes and had to stay the night at the detention center. Blood results are not available.