A Greenville man was charged with impaired driving following a rollover wreck on March 5.
Greenville police charged Alton Stocks Jr. of 1924 White Hollow Drive, Greenville, after the 3 p.m. crash at the intersection of 14th Street and York Road.
A crash report states the 62-year-old failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle entering the intersection as he attempted a left turn, causing a collision.
The impact caused his vehicle to roll and crash into a third car. When police responded to the incident, a court document states empty beer cans were inside his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.
Stocks was among seven people charged with driving while impaired in Pitt County between Feb. 28 and March 10 according to court documents containing the following details and allegations:
- Sherika Acklin, 28, of 3101 Ruth Court, Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police at 3:09 a.m. on March 6 on N.C. 11, near Dennis Mclawhorn Road. The officer reported a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. She was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana and transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage in the passenger area. Her blood alcohol content level was 0.12.
- Jesus Friashernandez, 36, of 232 Gardeners St., Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 3:03 a.m. on March 3 on N.C. 11. The officer reported he had a strong odor of alcohol and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Robbie Leavy, 31, of 221 Fairway Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 12:22 a.m. March 6 after he was reportedly driving below the speed limit and weaving through traffic. A report stated the officer smelled a mild odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a preliminary breath test.
- Raul Lopez, 44, of 1905 Charity Lane, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:38 p.m. March 2 on U.S. 264 Alternate. A report stated Lopez was traveling at 73 mph in a 55 mph zone, was slow to stop, had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking eight beers. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Alexander Pope, 31, of 380 Blue Waters Drive, Salisbury, was stopped for speeding by the State Highway Patrol at 2:18 a.m. on March 3 on U.S. 264. A report stated the defendant failed to heed lights and sirens and had an open liquor container in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was not reported.
- Glenn Rogers, 51, of 3295 Pineview Lane, Farmville was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 4:04 p.m. on March 4 near N.C. 11 on an unpaved stretch of roadway. A report stated he was traveling at 67 mph in a 45 mph zone. The trooper reported he had red, glassy eyes and slurred speech. He refused a blood alcohol test.