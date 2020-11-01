A Charlotte man was cited for driving while impaired after rolling his vehicle over on Oct. 24, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 2:20 a.m. on Whichard Road, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Benjamin Chandler Norris, 21, of 4820 Drakestone Court, Charlotte, ran his vehicle off the road to the right. It struck a tree then rolled over. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest near the area of impact. It had $7,000 in damages and was not drivable.
Norris had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. He refused an alcohol test.
Ten other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Oct. 19-26.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Terrance Barber, 37, of 3111 Brunswick Ave., New Bern, was stopped at 2:26 a.m. on Oct. 25 on N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. He failed to maintain lane control and was swerving, admitted to consuming alcohol and had bloodshot and droopy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.11. He previously received a DWI in 2010.
- Amy Renae Dudley, 44, of 7312 Springfield School Road, Lucama, was stopped at 9:48 p.m. on Oct. 19 on U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. She had signs she was under the impairment of drugs, was stumbling, had slurred speech, red eyes and dry mouth. She was involved in a wreck, causing $5,000 in property damage. Her blood results were not available. She previously received a DWI in 2016.
- Joshua Paul Ensley, 30, of 4164 Melissa Drive, Farmville, was stopped at 2:06 p.m. on Oct. 24 on N.C. 11 near Boyd Street by the Winterville Police Department. He had bloodshot, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.18. He previously received DWIs in 2012, 2013 and 2017.
- Lee Curtis Higgs, 67, of 1130 Wynn Road, Williamston, was stopped at 2:38 a.m. on Oct. 23 by the State Highway Patrol. Information about where he was stopped was not available. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was disoriented. He refused an alcohol test.
- Kimberly Renee Kabel, 26, of 1305A E. Second St., Greenville, was stopped at 12:06 a.m. on Oct. 25 on 10th Street by the State Highway Patrol. She had an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.09.
- Carlton Edward Maryland, 34, of 52 Spring Road, Washington, N.C., was stopped at 11:35 p.m. on Oct. 23 on N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. He was speeding, failed to stop for lights and sirens, was unstable on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana. He refused a blood alcohol test. He previously received DWI’s in 2010 and 2015.
- Nery Orlando Jordan Ramos, 47, of 163 Boyd Street, Winterville, was stopped at 5:23 p.m. on Oct. 25 on Boyd Street by the Winterville Police Department. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.25.
- Amahri Ra’Quan Speight, 23, of 323 Barrett Road, Farmville, was stopped at 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 24 on Fire Tower Road near Wolf Drive by the Winterville Police Department. He made extremely wide turns, was driving on the wrong side of the roadway, had red, bloodshot eyes and was drowsy. He stated he had smoked marijuana and was high. His blood test results were not available.
- Debbie Goodwin Vargas, 56, of 4185 Bear Grass Road, Greenville, was stopped at 9:44 a.m. on Oct. 21 on Arlington Boulevard by the Greenville Police Department. She had hit another vehicle, had an open container in the vehicle, an odor of alcohol on her breath, was unsteady on her feet and unaware of her surroundings. She admitted to prescription pill use. Her blood results were not available.
Sherrod Antoine Williams, 49, of 960 Spring Forest Road Apt. 1-C, Greenville, was stopped at 6:58 p.m. on Oct. 24 on Harbor Drive by the Greenville Police Department. He wrecked his car, had glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet and has an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.31.