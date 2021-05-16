A man who police said fell asleep in a McDonald’s drive-through has been charged with driving while impaired.
Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the McDonald’s at 310 E. 10th St. near Cotanche Street at 1:52 a.m. May 9. They found Shelton Arrington, 28, of 1901 Kennedy Circle, Greenville, asleep in his parked vehicle.
Officers said that Arrington’s vehicle was running at the time. A report said that he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was slurring his words, had red, glassy eyes and was off balance.
His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
Arrington was among 16 people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available from May 5-10. In other cases:
- Demetrius Best, 24, of 1176 N.C. 11, Bethel, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 11:46 p.m. on May 8. Best was stopped on U.S. 13. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.
- James Carlin, 18, of 1909 Craig St., Raleigh, was stopped by Greenville police after a near accident on East Fourth Street near Cotanche Street. The incident took place at 11:45 p.m. on May 7. Carlin was driving 10 mph over the speed limit at the time. A report said that Carlin admitted to Adderall use and had an odor of alcohol on his breath. He did not stop immediately when the officer turned their blue lights on. His blood alcohol test was not available.
- Kimberly Dane, 42, of 6083 Marvin Taylor Road, Grifton, was stopped by a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy on East Hanrahan Road near Marvin Taylor Road in Grifton at 4:30 p.m. on May 8. A report said that she had red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol content was 0.19.
- Juan Vallejo-Lopez, 66, of 1901 Staton House Road, Greenville, was involved in a wreck on N.C. 33 at 1:57 a.m. on May 9. A state trooper found Vallejo-Lopez passed out in his vehicle with a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. He was unsteady on his feet. A crash report was not available. His blood alcohol content was 0.14.
- Timothy Malson, 22, of 2930 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, was arrested by Winterville police at 6:53 p.m. on May 9 on Sunshine Lane. A report said that Malson had red, glassy eyes and a minor odor of alcohol on his breath. A blood alcohol content test was available.
- Bernabe Mascorro, 31, of 2105 Jackson Ave., Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 2:20 p.m. on May 6. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Jeremy Moots, 37, of 2624 Nichols Road, Bell Arthur, was arrested by Greenville police at 7:21 p.m. on May 8, on Davenport Farm Road. A report said that Moots failed to maintain lane control and hit the curb. He also remained stopped at a green light and was noticeably drowsy. He told the officer that he had taken Clozapine and heroin. His blood alcohol content was not available.
- Chad Ramback, 41, of 500 Church St., Elm City, was arrested by Winterville police at 11:28 p.m. on May 10. Ramback was found on Dr. Fulford Road after being involved in a single-car crash. He had red, glassy eyes and and odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.
- Luis Ramires
, 28, of 5293 Kristi Lane, Grifton, was arrested by Ayden police on N.C. 11 at 1:36 a.m. on May 6. He had glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- De’Angelio Reid, 21, of 2737 Ange St., Winterville, was found by Winterville police on an industrial site at 5:19 a.m. on May 9. Reid had rolled his vehicle into a ditch and was attempting to push it out. A report said Reid had red, glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.
- Nathan Scott, 39, of 1708 Crest Circle, Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol following a single-car wreck on Kinsaul-Willoughby Road near Bell Arthur Road. Scott overcorrected his truck while westbound and struck a ditch. His vehicle overturned on impact and came to rest in a field. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol, red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet and irritable. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Daimion Sutton, 29, of 2103 Carlton Drive, Kinston, was stopped by Winterville police at 12:29 a.m. on May 8. A report said Sutton had a mild odor of alcohol on his breath. Officers found that Sutton had a pending DWI arrest in Lenoir County from March 14. His vehicle was seized. His blood alcohol content was 0.11. Sutton has prior DWI arrests from 2012 and 2011.
- Anthony Vega
, 33, of 3542 Walton Drive, Ayden was arrested by Winterville police at 2:35 a.m. on May 5. Vega was stopped on Reedy Branch Road near Forlines Road where officers noticed an odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and that he was slurring his speech. Vega refused a blood alcohol test.
- Kevin Ward
, 39, of 1463 Jasper Road, Greenville, was arrested by Winterville police at 11:07 p.m. on May 8. Ward was traveling 25 mph under the speed limit on N.C. 11 near Main Street when he was stopped. Ward told police that he’d been drinking “a lot” and had done cocaine 30 minutes prior to driving. Officers took a blood sample to be tested.
- Domonique Whitehead
, 27, of 204 Dunning Road, Aulander, was arrested by Ayden police at 10:56 p.m. on May 5 on Dennis McLawhorn Road. A report noted Whitehead’s glassy eyes and slurred speech. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.