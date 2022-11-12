Handcuffs crime

A Greenville woman was transported to ECU Health Medical Center and charged with driving while impaired after she collided with bushes and a tree on U.S. 264-Alternate, according to law enforcement records.

A crash report said that Toni Monique Wilkes of 3805 Aurora Drive was involved in a wreck while eastbound on the highway, heading toward East Arlington Boulevard. The report said that Wilkes was driving above the posted speed limit when her Toyota passenger car ran off the road.


