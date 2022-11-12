A Greenville woman was transported to ECU Health Medical Center and charged with driving while impaired after she collided with bushes and a tree on U.S. 264-Alternate, according to law enforcement records.
A crash report said that Toni Monique Wilkes of 3805 Aurora Drive was involved in a wreck while eastbound on the highway, heading toward East Arlington Boulevard. The report said that Wilkes was driving above the posted speed limit when her Toyota passenger car ran off the road.
The report said that Wilkes struck a speed limit sign and fire hydrant before driving the car into bushes and hitting a tree. A diagram in the report indicates the car turned on its side at the end of the wreck.
The report said that Greenville police officers arriving on scene suspected Wilkes of impairment and that she was transported to the hospital. She was later charged with driving while impaired. Her blood alcohol content and a mugshot were unavailable.
Antoinette Volze Carmon, 41, of 312 Horseshoe Drive, Greenville, was arrested shortly after midnight in the area of Arlington Plaza, 600 S.E. Greenville Boulevard, while officers were responding to Wilkes’ crash scene. Court documents said that officers noticed Carmon had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and glassy eyes. An affidavit said that Carmon told officers she had consumed alcohol before driving.
The document said that Carmon had driven to the area where her sister had crashed, but other than the time and location of the wreck there was no official connection to Wilkes’ crash. Photos of social media depict Carmon and Wilkes together. Carmon’s blood alcohol content was .14.
Wilkes’ and Carmon’s arrests were two of 10 recorded in Pitt County court documents between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Documents contain details and allegations in the other eight incidents.
Coleman Wayne Baker, 19, of 1060 Canal St., Williamston, was stopped by Greenville police at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 8 while driving on East Fourth Street. Baker was swerving left to right and nearly clipped his passenger mirror on a mailbox and telephone pole according to a court document which said he had red, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was .17. Baker also was cited for consuming alcohol under the age of 21.
George Stepehens Cox III, 33, of 10635 County Home Road, Ayden, was stopped by Winterville police for failure to maintain lane control about 1:08 a.m. Nov. 6 on Old Tar Road. Cox had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Court documents further said he swayed on his feet and admitted to an officer that he had been drinking. His blood alcohol content was .14.
Joel Estupian, 20, of 1931 E. Third St., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police about 2 a.m. Nov. 6 on Charles Boulevard. A report said he had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his person and that he was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was not reported.
Luis Zenil Lopez, 44, of 379 Linda Drive, Washington, was involved in a wreck about 11:33 a.m. Nov. 4 on Clarks Neck Road in eastern Pitt County. The State Highway Patrol responded to the scene so a crash report was unavailable. Court documents said that Lopez was driving left of center and left the scene of the wreck. He was found with a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes the report said. His blood alcohol content was .12. Lopez was further charged with hit and run leaving the scene/property damage, reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving while license revoked and driving left of center.
Marcus Antwan Moye, 39, of 944 Allen Road, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police about 9:05 p.m. Nov. 4 on N.C. 11. A report said he was swerving between multiple lanes when he was stopped. Court documents said Moye had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, glossy eyes and that he struggled to stand up straight. Moye refused a blood alcohol test. On May 22 Moye was arrested for a DWI on N.C. 33 near Old River Road.
Stuart Lamar Oliphant, 56, of 3032 Avon Road, Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol about 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 after he ran into a ditch while turning into his driveway. A report said Oliphant had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was .21.
Cynthia Victoria Pershia, 33, of 119 Covil Ave., Wilmington, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone about 12:39 p.m. Nov. 6 on U.S. 264 near N.C. 33 in Greenville. The trooper noted a strong odor of alcohol on Pershia’s breath and said she admitted to having consumed alcohol the night before in a report. Her blood alcohol content was .20.
Victoria Lashe Sheppard, 30, of 107 Chesterfield Court, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 11:49 p.m. Nov. 5 on N.C. 33 near Black Jack-Simpson Road. A report said she failed to maintain lane control “several” times and that she had glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath and was swaying on her feet. Her blood alcohol content was .16.
Cherine Lynn Smith, 37, of 6712 Pitt St., Grifton, was stopped by Grifton police about 4:20 p.m. Nov. 8 on Pitt Street near Elmore Lane. She refused a blood alcohol test. Smith has a prior DWI arrest from November of 2014.