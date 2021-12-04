A Greenville woman was arrested for driving while impaired after she drove past the scene of a wreck she allegedly caused.
A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said that about 5:55 p.m. on Nov. 29 a woman at the intersection of Bayswater and Fire Tower roads was rear-ended while waiting for a green light. She told officers that the offender drove away in the westbound lanes of Fire Tower.
A few hours later, as officers investigated the scene, a car driven by Samandra Dixon, 54, of 305 Horseshoe Drive was seen driving by in a damaged vehicle. When stopped, officers said that she was “visibly intoxicated” and told officers she had been in a wreck.
The crash report said she told the officers she had left the scene because she did not see the police. The report said that the wreck caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to both vehicles but no injuries were reported.
Dixon was found to be in possession of Schedule VI narcotics. Her blood alcohol level was not available.
Dixon’s arrest was among 12 recorded in Pitt County court documents. The details and allegations of the other arrests, which took place between Nov. 25 and 30, follow:
- Nicholas Conger, 26, of 152 Washington St., Bethel, was stopped by Greenville police at 6:42 p.m. on Nov. 30 on Deck Street. A report said Conger had a heavy odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Markell Daniels, 27, of 2447 Grimes St., Winterville, was stopped by Greenville police at 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 29, on South Memorial Drive near West Arlington Boulevard. A report said that he had a strong odor of alcohol on his person as well as red, glassy eyes. The report said Daniels told officers he had been drinking. He has a pending DWI charge from June 16, 2020. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Kalaquyia Harris, 24, of 1610 Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police at 2:59 a.m. on Nov. 27 on N.C. 11. A report said she had red, glassy eyes.
- Taiana Johnson, 39, of 3542 Barrett St., Farmville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:58 p.m. on Nov. 26 for weaving in and out of a lane on N.C. 11 near Greenville. A report said she had very glassy eyes and that she was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Courtney Joyner,
Ramiro Rojas Martinez, 51, of 5894 Hidden Lake Road, Ayden, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:40 p.m., Nov. 26, for failing to maintain lane control on N.C. 11 near Greenville. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. It further said he told the trooper he drank alcohol prior to driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.Abel Mendez, 27, of 2421 Charles Blvd., Greenville, was stopped by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 28, for driving in both northbound lanes of N.C. 11 near Mill Street in Winterville. Winterville police also responded to the scene and made the arrest for DWI after an investigation found multiple empty cans of beer in his van, including some between the driver’s seat and center console and others in cup holders and the vehicle’s back compartment. Mendez refused a blood alcohol test.Douglas Mewborn, 37, of 2508 Ostrich Lane, Winterville, was stopped by Ayden police at 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 24 for speeding on N.C. 11 near Old N.C. 11. A report said Mewborn was driving 77 mph in a 60 mph zone. It also said he had an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.Dylan Oneal, 26, of 2050 James Road, Robersonville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 7:52 p.m. on Nov. 26, on Old Creek Road in Greenville. A report said that he had red, glassy eyes and that his blood alcohol content was 0.11.Ricky Skinner, 63, of 1927 White Hollow Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 8:28 p.m. on Nov. 29 on Main Street. A report said he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech after being stopped. The report said he told officers he had used prescription medication. A blood test was not available.Eric Snapp,
25, of 4839 Chapman Drive, Grifton was stopped by Winterville police for speeding at 2:24 a.m. on Nov. 28, on N.C. 11. A report said she had red, watery eyes. Records show she was also cited for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and charged with simple possession. Her blood alcohol content was 0.20.
36, of 2149 Pocosin Road, Ayden, was stopped by Ayden police at 10:01 p.m. on Nov. 26 on N.C. 102. A report said Snapp was weaving on the road. It said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that he stumbled while exiting his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.