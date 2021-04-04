Drunken donuts led to a collision and a man’s arrest for driving while impaired, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Crash reports state that Dallas Hall, 20, of 370 Body Road, Hertford, was attempting to do a burn out in a 2016 Ford Mustang when he lost control and struck the side of a parked vehicle. The incident took place as he was heading northbound on Stratford Road at 11:16 p.m., March 19.
Both vehicles were listed as undrivable on the report but there were no injuries. The officer who arrived on the scene noticed that Hall had red, glassy eyes as well as an odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
Six other people were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between March 19 and March 29.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Wardell Bostick, 63, of 4541 Brown Road, Ayden, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol on N.C. 102 at 6:30 p.m. on March 21. The trooper pulled over Bostick for not wearing a seat belt and noticed his eyes were red and glassy. The trooper also noted a strong odor of alcohol and that Bostick seemed unsteady. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Christopher Clements, 34, of 3648 Kings Crossroads Road, Greenville, was arrested by Ayden Police at 1:08 a.m. on March 20, near Sunset Lane. The officer reported a moderate odor of alcohol and Clements’ blood alcohol level was 0.11.
- William Ford, 26, of 1232 Quarterpath Drive, Winterville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol following a single car crash on B Stokes Road at 6:35 p.m. on March 19. Ford had driven his car into a ditch and was found passed out behind the steering wheel. The trooper noted a “very dazed appearance,” as well as the smell of marijuana and that Ford seemed drowsy. Two vials of blood were taken at the scene. Ford was uninjured.
- Jesus Hernandez, 35, of 707 Patton Circle, Winterville, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. on March 19, by the Winterville Police. Hernandez was traveling 15 mph in a 35 mph zone when he was stopped, having failed to maintain lane control. Reports said an open container of alcohol was in the vehicle. Hernandez refused a blood alcohol level test but tested positive for alcohol twice on a portable breath test.
- Christopher Lynch, 32, of 1812 Bradford Drive, Greenville, was arrested by the Greenville Police Department at 8:05 p.m. on March 19 after a collision on East Arlington Boulevard. Lynch was traveling northwest and failed to reduce his speed, colliding with a vehicle stopped ahead of him. According to a crash report, the driver he struck was clearly injured but was not transported to a hospital. Both vehicles were totaled. Lynch’s blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Jeffery Vincent, 54, of 7023 Allan Gay Road, Walstonburg, was arrested by the Farmville Police Department on U.S. 258 near Main Street at 12:45 a.m. on March 22. Highway Patrol officers were on the scene to assist. Vincent’s blood alcohol level was 0.14.