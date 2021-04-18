An Ayden man caused a fender bender that led to his arrest on March 28, police reported.
Kendrick Daughtry, 36, of 3894 Country Aire Drive was traveling on Lee Street when he came to a stoplight near Second Street. Rather than braking, Daughtry rear-ended a vehicle stopped at the light.
Ayden police responded at 9:56 a.m. and they noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Daughtry’s sedan. He also admitted to drinking. Upon being administered a breathalyzer test, Daughtry’s blood alcohol content was 0.30, almost four times the legal limit.
Daughtry was arrested for driving while impaired and held under a $1,500 bond.
Daughtry was among 14 people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available between March 27 and April 4. In other cases:
- DeVonte Blount, 29, of 2223 Mozingo Road, Greenville, was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 1:28 a.m. on April 3, while traveling on North Washington Street near East Dudley Street. A deputy reported that there was a strong odor of alcohol in his car. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Moises Diaz-Baltazar, 33, of 3912 Edgestone Court, Winterville, was arrested by Winterville police on N.C. 11 near Laurie Ellis Extension at 2:25 a.m. on April 4. The report said he had red eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Baltazar refused a blood alcohol test.
- Kareem Bryant, 36, of 1614 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville, was arrested by Greenville police at 8:04 a.m. on March 27. Bryant crashed his vehicle into a utility pole while traveling east on Red Banks Road. He told police he fell asleep while driving, but there were skid marks on the road from an attempt to stop. The pole was broken in half. Police reported that Bryant had a moderate odor of alcohol and glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- L
- eandro Flores
, 54, of 1351 Arrowhead Drive, Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 2:08 a.m. on March 28. While traveling on McLawhorn Farm Road his vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch. The trooper reported a strong odor of alcohol and that Flores had red eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Morgan Foskey, 32, of 4275 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville was arrested by Ayden police at 2:19 a.m. on March 28 while traveling on N.C. 11. Foskey had an odor of alcohol in her vehicle and her blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Tyshawn Hall, 36, of 3904 Woodcrest Drive, Ayden, was arrested by Ayden police at 2:24 a.m. on March 28. Hall was traveling on Dennis McLawhorn Road near Jolly Road and N.C. 11 when he was stopped. Officers reported his eyes were red and glassy. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Patrick Harris, 42, of 1113 Grovemont Drive, Greenville, was arrested by Greenville police at 2 a.m. on March 28. Harris failed to reduce speed at a stoplight at the intersection of N.C. 11 and U.S. 264-Alternate and struck another vehicle. Harris admitted on body camera that he was “not in the right state of mind” but refused a blood alcohol test.
- Valerie Lewis, 50, of 2716 Pine Water Lane, Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 1:53 p.m. on March 25, after her vehicle struck a mailbox and drove into a ditch on Sunnyside Road. Lewis was described as “extremely disoriented” and also unsteady. She failed multiple steps of a sobriety test. Her blood alcohol content was not available.
- Kenz Phillips, 27, of 810 Fire Station Road, Hookerton, was arrested by Winterville police at 2:43 a.m. on March 28. His blood alcohol content was 0.18 but no further information was available on his arrest.
- Beau Studebaker, 21, of 114 School Drive, Atlantic Beach, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 1:36 a.m. on April 3, on N.C. 33 near U.S. 264. Studebaker had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and was unsteady. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Charles Tate, 47, of 1960 Scarbrough Drive, Stone Mountain, Georgia, was arrested by Winterville police at 7:48 p.m. on April 2. Tate was stopped on N.C. 11. He had an odor of alcohol and glassy eyes. Tate refused blood alcohol testing.
- Levi Waugh, 28, of 205 Sunnyside Drive, Washington, was arrested by Greenville police at 1:39 p.m. on March 26. According to a report, Waugh was swerving on Stantonsburg Road prior to the arrest. He was also unsteady exiting his vehicle and did poorly on a field sobriety test. His blood alcohol content was not available.
- Daymon White
, 25, of 12111 Westpointe Drive, Greenville, was arrested by Winterville police on N.C. 11 at 2:38 a.m. on March 27. White was driving 109 mph in a 60 mph zone near United Rentals when he was stopped. The report stated he had glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.