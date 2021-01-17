A Greenville man was cited for driving while impaired after causing a four-car crash on Jan. 6.
The incident took place at 2:35 p.m. on East 10th Street near Portertown Road, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Jay Walter Bretnall, 61, of 4811 Eastern Pines Road failed to stop, causing the collision. Bretnall hit the rear of a vehicle pushing it into the back of two other vehicles that were waiting for a funeral procession entering Pinewood Cemetery.
Bretnall’s vehicle sustained $4,500 in damages, the vehicle he hit sustained $7,800 in damages. The other two vehicles sustained $3,200 and $1,500 in damages.
Bretnall had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His license was suspended for a previous DWI. He previously received DWIs in 2020, 2011 and 2008.
His blood alcohol level was 0.18.
Seven other people were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Jan. 4-11.
In other cases court documents indicate:
Destiny Christine Dunbar, 29, of 3803 Sterling Pointe Drive Unit Q6, Winterville, was stopped at 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 7 on N.C. 11 by the Winterville Police Department. She had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol level was 0.22.
- Geraldine Duncan, 75, of 1811 Battle Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 7 on East 10th Street near Evans Street by the Greenville Police Department. She was driving with no headlights, ran a red light, was traveling on the wrong side of the road, had an odor of alcohol on her breath, was unsteady on her feet and argumentative. Her blood alcohol results were not available.
- Tami Lynne Lanaro, 51, of 202 W. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, was stopped at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 on Jenny Harrison Road by the State Highway Patrol. She was driving all over the road, had dilated pupils, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood test results were not available.
- Gerald Wayne Parker, 57, of 3901 W. Vancroft Circle Apt. 6, Winterville, was stopped at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 4 on Briley Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was involved in a crash. His blood alcohol level was 0.14.
- Ronald Alexus Rivera, 41, of 401 S. Lakewood Ave. Apt. A, Ocoee, was stopped at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 on Jefferson Drive by the Greenville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.23.
- Anthony Suggs, 53, of 4855 Greenpine Road, Farmville, was stopped at 1:44 a.m. on Jan. 7 on Mobleys Bridge Road by the State Highway Patrol. He ran off the road and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.14.
- Michael Maurice Williams, 57, of 4195 Anderson Chapel Road, Macclesfield, was stopped at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 5 on N.C. 222 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.