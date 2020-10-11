A Plymouth man was cited for driving while impaired after rolling over his vehicle on Sept. 30, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 8:09 p.m. on Hooker Road near Singletree Drive, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Oliver Shecon Jackson, 42, of 206 Ridgeway Drive, Plymouth, attempted to pass another vehicle and ran off the road on the right. He then merged back onto the roadway and hit the other vehicle, continued to drive, hit a road sign and rolled his vehicle over in the road.
His vehicle had $10,000 in damages and the other vehicle had $5,000 in damages. His vehicle was not drivable; the other vehicle was drivable.
He had an odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot eyes. His blood alcohol level results were not available. He previously received a DWI in 2018.
Ten other people were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Sept. 28-Oct. 5.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Todd Anthony Baker, 57, of 2144 Brookview Place, Greenville, was stopped at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 30 on Black Jack Grimesland Road near N.C. 33 by the State Highway Patrol. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red glassy eyes, slurred speech and was staggering and swaying. His blood alcohol level was 0.17. He previously received DWIs in 1988, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2014.
- Tiffany Shante Booth, 27, of 404 Paladin Drive Apt. K, Greenville, was stopped at 12:33 a.m. on Oct. 1 on N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. She was driving 74 mph in a 60 mph zone and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.08.
- Melissa Jeanette Brown, 25, of 3945 Winchester Drive, Ayden, was stopped at 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 2 on Lee Street by the Ayden Police Department. She was driving down the wrong side of the road, had red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on her feet and admitted to smoking marijuana. Her blood results were not available.
- Adrian Ivan Ramirez Esquivel, 26, of 6900 N.C. 94, Fairfield, was stopped at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 4 on N.C. 11 by the Ayden Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol level was 0.09.
- Cesar Ortiz Estrella, 46, of 815 Saint David St., Tarboro, was stopped at 7:56 a.m. on Oct. 3 on N.C. 30 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.16.
- Amanda Lee Farmer, 28, of 1310 Queen Anne Road, Wilson, was stopped at 11:54 p.m. on Oct. 2 on Mill Street near N.C. 11 by the Winterville Police Department. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and red, glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol level was 0.16.
- Jessie Ray Hardy, 54, of 201 Nash St., Greenville, was stopped at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 on Cross Street near Mill Street by the Winterville Police Department. He was riding a bicycle with an open container of alcohol and was combative. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.14.
- Adedus Leaveil Mcnair, 42, of 3262 Landmark St., Apt. E5, Greenville, was stopped at 2:22 a.m. on Oct. 2 on N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. He fell asleep behind the wheel, had a mild odor of alcohol on his breath and an open container in his vehicle and a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. His blood alcohol level was 0.15.
- Pasquale Edward Russo, 32, of 607 Woodberry Drive, Goldsboro, was stopped at 7:37 a.m. on Sept. 29 on Black Jack-Simpson Road by the State Highway Patrol. He ran off the road into a mailbox, was passed out upon arrival, could not stand up, was administered two cans of Narcan and stated he had taken Xanax the night before and smoked marijuana that morning. His blood test results were not available.
- Barbara Jean Stancil, 50, of 7023 County Home Road, Ayden, was stopped at 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 on N.C. 102 East near County Home Road by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. She had an odor of alcohol on her breath, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on her feet. She refused an alcohol test. She previously received DWIs in 1996, 1998 and 2011.