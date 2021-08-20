A man who hit a mailbox with his vehicle in Greenville was found to have an open can of beer in his car.
According to a crash report from the Greenville Police Department, an officer responded at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 to the 2300 block of Great Laurel Court at Hidden Laurel Court, where the mailbox had been struck.
At 3 p.m., officers were able to locate a suspect, Donnie Speight, 59, of 103 Circle Drive, Snow Hill, as he traveled on U.S. 264-Alternate at Hooker Road.
Speight told the officer that he had been backing up his vehicle when he struck the mailbox. An open can of Natural Ice was found in his vehicle.
A report said that Speight had an odor of alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes. He also blew a 0.18 on a portable breathalyzer test.
Speight was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, hit/run leave scene — property damage, open container and driving while license revoked.
Speight has previous DWI arrests — one in 2020, two in 2008 and two in 1999.
He was among nine people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available from Aug. 12-19. In other cases:
- Jamar Brown, 32, of 2604 Dunn St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:05 a.m. on Aug. 19 on N.C. 11. Brown’s blood alcohol content was 0.08.
- Secora Evans, 27, of 600 Glendale Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 2:26 a.m. on Aug. 15 on N.C. 11, near Beacon Drive. A report said Evans was following other vehicles too closely. A report said that she had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and that she was unsteady on her feet. An investigation found an open container and unsealed bottle of alcohol in her passenger area. Evans was also charged with simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She refused a blood alcohol test.
- Caleb Jacob, 24, of 286 Olive Branch Road, Grifton, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for speeding on N.C. 11 about 2:33 a.m. on Aug. 15. Records say Jacob also was driving recklessly. The trooper’s report said that Jacob had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Jordan Joyner, 18, of 4164 Prince Road, Farmville, was stopped by Winterville police at 4:38 a.m. on Aug. 14 on Davenport Farm Road near Reedy Branch Road. A report said that Joyner was stopped for failing to maintain lane control. Reports said that Joyner had glassy, red, bloodshot eyes and that she was slow in her movements and speech. The report said there was an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Joyner refused a blood alcohol test. She was also charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
- David Pope, 26, of 659 Cherry Run Road, Washington, was stopped driving 65 mph in a 50 mph zone at 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 13 on U.S. 13. The State Highway Patrol trooper’s report said that Pope had cocaine on his mouth and all over his person. The report said Pope was jittery, nervous and admitted to drinking and cocaine use. According to the report Pope had swallowed cocaine he was in possession of. There was also an odor of marijuana in his vehicle. Pope’s blood alcohol test was not available. He has a previous DWI arrest from 2017.
- Duncan Riddle, 23, of 155 Willingham Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:46 a.m. on Aug. 15 on U.S. 264-Alternate near. Reports say Riddle was speeding and failed to maintain lane control. The trooper’s report said that Riddle had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.27.
- Elizabeth Shannon, 60, of 1701 Nash Road, Farmville, was involved in a crash at 5:36 p.m. on Aug. 12 on U.S. 264. A crash report said that Shannon and another vehicle were traveling west when she attempted to change lanes and struck the other vehicle. The other motorist was run off the road and struck the median cable. The crash report said Shannon was uninjured, but that both the other driver and their passenger sustained possible injuries. A state trooper’s report said that Shannon could not follow instructions or blow on the breathalyzer. It also said that Shannon stated she had been drinking. The report said she had red, glassy eyes and was “mush mouthed” in her speech. A blood alcohol test was not available.
- Ervin Stackhouse, 43, of 102 Jones Road, Princeville, was stopped by Winterville police at 3:08 p.m. on Aug. 15. A report said Stackhouse had red, glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol. He refused a blood alcohol test. Stackhouse has a prior DWI arrest from 2019.