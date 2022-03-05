Greenville police charged a woman with impaired driving after she allegedly struck another motorist with her car on Arlington Boulevard near Red Banks Road.
According to court documents the incident took place at 7:38 a.m. on Feb. 21. When officers responded to the scene, a report said Theresa Lee, 31, of 125 Avery St., Greenville, addressed them with slurred speech. An officer’s report said she was unsteady on her feet while talking to law enforcement.
A blood alcohol level was not available, but documents said Lee had blood drawn for testing following the crash. A crash report was unavailable. She has a prior DWI arrest from July 2015.
Lee’s arrest was among 14 charged with driving while impaired in Pitt County between Feb. 19 and Feb. 27 according to court documents which contain the following details and allegations:
- Brian Anderson, 37, of 2632 Peaden lane, Bellarthur, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for driving recklessly at 9:08 p.m. on Feb. 24 on U.S. 13 near Greenville. A report said that Anderson had glassy eyes and an expired license. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Keith Anderson, 52, of 2719 Mill St., Winterville, was arrested by Winterville police at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 27 on after he wrecked his Buick Lucerne by crossing left of the center line near Lismore Drive. A report said Anderson was displaying erratic behavior to officers and that he had pinpoint pupils. He admitted to having used heroin and a glass pipe for drugs was found in his possession. A report said other drugs were suspected to be in his system as well but a blood test was not returned at press time. He was charged with DWI, possession of paraphernalia and cited for failure to maintain lane control. A crash report was unavailable.
- Briana Bynum, 28, of 412 Greenville Blvd., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:57 a.m. Feb. 26 for an expired registration on 10th Street near Williams Drive in Greenville. A report said she had an odor of alcohol on her breath and was weaving in her lane when stopped. Her blood alcohol content was 0.17. She was further charged with child abuse and failure to secure a passenger under 16.
- Richard Duarte, 47, of 2528 Gussie Lane, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 11:47 p.m. Feb. 22 for driving under the speed limit on Boyd Street near Mill Street. A report said he had watery, glassy eyes and told police he had smoked marijuana and used cocaine. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. A blood test was not available.
- Amy Elbert, 37, of Greenville was stopped by Winterville police at 1:05 a.m. Feb. 20 for speeding on Old Tar Road near Cedar Ridge. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol on her breath. He blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Reynaldo Hernandez, 51, of 4024 Iola Drive, Ayden, was involved in a crash at 10:23 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the parking lot of the Community Store located at 871 N.C. 102. A report said he red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. A crash report was unavailable. His blood alcohol content was 0.22.
- Paulo Martinez, 38, of 4304 Macgregor Downs Road, Greenville, was involved in a wreck at 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 on MacGregor Downs Road near N.C. 43 in Greenville. A report from the State Highway Patrol said that he was visibly impaired, slurring his speech and unable to follow directions. Documents said he had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. Neither his blood alcohol content or a crash report from the incident were available.
- Willie McMillar, 32, of 1205 Chestunut St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for speeding and driving recklessly at 1:13 a.m. Feb. 20 on U.S. 264. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and and odor of alcohol on his breath. Documents said he had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Chris Oliveros, 22, of 2636 Junior Road, Kenly, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for failure to maintain lane control at 4:34 a.m. on Feb. 20 on U.S. 264 near Lewis Store Road in Farmville. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Anthony Perkins, 33, of 8908 N.C. 142, Oak City, was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 11:57 p.m. on Feb. 17 on U.S. 13 near Allpine-Taylor Road in Bethel. A crash report from the State Highway Patrol said he sideswiped another vehicle heading in the opposite direction and proceeded to leave the scene. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and was unable to follow instruction. His blood alcohol content was not available. Perkins has prior DWI arrests from November 2013 and November 2012.
- Alonzo Stephenson, 29, of 2203 10th St., Greenville, was stopped for speeding and reckless driving by the State Highway Patrol at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 19 on East 14th Street near East Fire Tower Road. A report said he was slurring his speech and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.18.
- Guillermo Torresquintero, 48, of 3300 Indian Ridge Road, Winterville, was found by the State Highway Patrol at 7:08 a.m. Feb. 25 with his vehicle stopped in the roadway on Page Road near N.C. 43. A report said he had bloodshot eyes and his blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Benson Williams, 62, of 328 Main St., Winterville, was involved in a wreck at 12:25 a.m. on Feb. 20 on Evans Street in Greenville. A Greenville police officer’s report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. A crash report was unavailable. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.