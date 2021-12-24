An Ayden man was arrested for driving while impaired and assaulting an Ayden police officer after he was stopped driving his vehicle in reverse on Old N.C. 11.
Court documents said that about 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 a vehicle driven by Maurice Burney, 42, of 7459 County Home Road, Ayden, began driving in reverse on the highway to avoid a police checkpoint. After conducting a stop, an officer detected an odor of alcohol on his breath.
When an officer tried to detain Burney for DWI, Burney elbowed the officer in the face. A report said that Burney failed to follow commands and was too combative for sobriety tests to be performed.
A search warrant to sample his blood was obtained.
Burney was charged with driving while impaired, assault government official or employee and resisting a public officer.
His arrest was among seven for impaired driving recorded in Pitt County court documents. Details and allegations of the other arrests, which took place between Dec. 14 and Dec. 19, are:
- Decondria Canty, 30, of 929 Hearthridge Court, Raleigh, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for speeding at 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 18 on U.S. 264. A report said that Canty had red, glassy eyes and that her blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Jose Del Lo Garcia, 33, of 3100 Spain Lane, Grimesland, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:31 p.m. on Dec. 17 after he ran a red light on Clark Road near Greenville. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that there was an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Sabrina Hatch, 22, of 215 Holly Road, Goldsboro, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 17 on U.S. 13 near Everetts Road. A report said Hatch was driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone and that she was swerving within her lane and driving left of center. A detention order noted a strong order of alcohol was smelled by an officer and that Hatch had a dazed look and “carefree attitude” at the time of the arrest. She refused a blood alcohol test. Hatch was further charged with resisting arrest.
- Alex McEachern, 31, of 1233 Charles Blvd., Greenville, was stopped after Winterville police saw him following a vehicle too closely and swerving at 2:23 a.m. on Dec. 19 on N.C. 11 near Main Street. A report said he had a moderate odor of alcohol on his person and that his eyes were bloodshot and watery. McEachern admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana. His blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- Zemelist Prewitt, 33, of 209 South St., Kinston, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for speeding at 3:21 a.m. on Dec. 19 on N.C. 11 near Lee Road. Prewitt had slurred speech and red, glassy eyes. The report said he refused a blood alcohol test.
- Gerald Wooten, 38, of 3643 S. Walnut St., Farmville, was found passed out in a parked car by Ayden police at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 19. According to documents, Wooten’s vehicle was on and parked in a turn lane of N.C. 11 at N.C. 102. An officer noted an odor of alcohol on Wooten’s breath. He admitted to drinking and was sick in the road, his vehicle and on a stretcher used to transport him. A blood test for alcohol was not available.