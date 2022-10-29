A man who was found passed out behind the wheel in Ayden on Sunday is among several people charged recently with impaired driving, according to court records and law enforcement reports.
Court documents said Ayden police found Timothy Dean Best, of 1804 Glenview Drive, in his vehicle at 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 24 on Fourth Street near the intersection of Montague Avenue.
Best reportedly told the officer several times that he was intoxicated. He was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and did not know where he was.
A report said Best refused to submit to a chemical analysis, his blood alcohol content was not recorded.
Best’s arrest was one of four documented in Pitt County between Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. Court documents contain the following details and allegations of the other arrests.
Jose Aprezamendoza, 25, of 573 Turkey Trot Road, Washington, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 21 on U.S. 264. Court documents said the driver was involved in a two-vehicle collision, had red, glassy eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.08. A crash report and location of the wreck was not available from the Highway Patrol.
Edward Tyshawn Koonce, 27, of 1311 Brentwood Court, Kinston, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 22 on N.C. 11 near the intersection of East Littlefield Road in Grifton. Court documents did not say why Koonce was stopped but reported his blood alcohol content was 0.11.
Mackie Tyson, 68, of 718 Pops Lane, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at midnight on Oct. 25 on U.S. 264 near the intersection of Whichard Road in Greenville. Court documents said he had a mild smell of alcohol and red, glassy eyes. Tyson reportedly refused a chemical analysis, his blood alcohol content was not recorded. Tyson has two previous DWI convictions.