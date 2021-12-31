A Greenville man whose car overturned after he collided with a vehicle on Sandalwood Drive was arrested early Christmas morning for driving while impaired.
A crash report from the State Highway Patrol said about 1:33 a.m. Divine Thomas, 36, of 1008 Brownlea Drive, was traveling south on the road when he failed to reduce speed and collided into a vehicle slowing down at the stop sign of the intersection with East Hanrahan Road.
Thomas’ vehicle continued to travel off the roadway and overturned in front of a stop sign. The other vehicle came to a controlled stop. A passenger in the vehicle sustained possible minor injuries.
Troopers responded to the scene where Thomas was described as verbally and physically combative in court documents. An affidavit said he was very emotional and refused a blood alcohol test. It said he was unable to perform standard field sobriety tests and that he had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
Thomas was arrested for driving while impaired in addition to reckless driving wanton disregard and driving with license revoked. He was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center and later released on a $1,000 secured bond.
Thomas’ arrest was one of nine for DWI in Pitt County reported between Dec. 21 and 28. Law enforcement reports and court documents showed details and allegations in the following other arrests:
- Russell Bryan, 26, of 753 B’s Barbecue Road, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 27 on the Dickinson Avenue Extension after running his car off the road three separate times. Documents said he had pinpoint pupils, slurred and slow speech and that he appeared drowsy. A blood test was not available.
- Jaron Currie, 29, of 3921 W. Vancroft Circle, Winterville, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. on Dec. 25 following a brief chase by police on Queen Street near Pitt Street in Grifton. Currie was reported to be driving 30 mph over the speed limit. A report said he attempted to hit an Ayden police officer who conducted a traffic stop for DWI prior to his arrest by Grifton police. Documents said he had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Ynique Dew, 19, of 1516 Charles Blvd., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for speeding at 12:08 a.m. Dec. 28, on U.S. 264 near Lewis Store Road in Farmville. A report said Dew failed to maintain lane control prior to the stop. Documents said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and that she admitted to drinking. It said she had red, glassy eyes and was unable to follow directions. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14.
- Allen Frazier, 37, of 4068 Borden Road, Wilson, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 24 on U.S. 264. A report said he ran his vehicle off the road. Documents said he was unable to follow instructions from the trooper and that he had an odor of alcohol on his person. His blood alcohol content was 0.11. Frazier has a prior arrest for DWI from June 2, 2008.
- Jaylah George, 28, of 307 Fairmont Crossing, Ayden, was stopped by Ayden police at 6:18 a.m. on Dec. 26. A report said she had red, glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14.
- Tyler Jones, 34, of 758 King Lane, Grimesland, was stopped by Ayden police at 2:26 a.m. on Dec. 26, on N.C. 102. During the stop, Jones nearly ran the arresting officer off the road as he attempted to change lanes according to court documents. His blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- Osiel Ramirez-Lopez, 30, of 1830 Wrench Circle, Greenville, was stopped for failing to maintain lane control by Winterville police at 1 a.m. on Dec. 24 on Cornerstone Drive. Documents said he was slow to pull his Toyota van to the side of the road upon the officer making the stop. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, watery, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech documents said. They said Ramirez-Lopez admitted he had been drinking. His blood alcohol content was 0.22.
- Betsy Watson, 53, of 2539 Graham St., Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 11:22 p.m. on Dec. 21 on Garland Road. A report said she had glassy eyes and a light odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.08.