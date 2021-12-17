A Greenville man was arrested for impaired driving after calling police to report his vehicle was stuck on railroad tracks.
According to a crash report from the Greenville Police Department, an officer responded to the railroads on Oxford Road near King George Road about 1 a.m. on Dec. 13 to make contact with the driver of a vehicle who had called in the incident.
The report said the driver, Riley Kinlaw, 49, of 1905 Turkey Oak Court, relayed multiple stories of events to the officer before stating he had left the Brook Valley Country Club and was driving south.
Kinlaw allegedly told the officer that he had attempted to turn but did not notice the railroad tracks.
Kinlaw said he ran off the road and made contact with the tracks, becoming stuck on top of them.
A separate report said that Kinlaw had glassy eyes and the crash report corroborated that he was believed to have been drinking. According to a court document, Kinlaw had a blood alcohol content of 0.18.
Kinlaw’s arrest was among 13 recorded in Pitt County court documents. Details and allegations of the other arrests, which took place between Dec. 9 and Dec. 13, are:
- Anthony Acklin, 46, of 1620 Airport Road, Greenville, was involved in a single-car crash at 2:14 a.m. on Dec. 12 on N.C. 11. A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said Acklin was driving in the direction of Mall Drive when he hit a puddle, causing him to leave the roadway and get stuck in the dirt median. A separate report said Acklin was slurring his speech and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Willie Brown, 41, of 1028 Fleming St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:22 p.m. on Dec. 10 on N.C. 11. A report said Brown had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.08.
- Joshua Evans, 31, of 515 Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 on U.S. 13. A report said that Evans was slow in responding to law enforcement officers and that he was falling asleep during an interview with officers. The report said he had a dazed look and that he was unable to move about safely. A blood test for impairment was not available.
- Gregory Gooding, 45, of 112 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police for driving without headlamps at 10:01 p.m. on Dec. 11 on N.C. 11 near Old N.C. 11. A report said Gooding had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.11. Gooding has a prior DWI arrest from May 2011.
- Migel Hernadez, 26, of 1962 Hines Drive, Ayden, was involved in a single-car wreck about 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 12, on Ivy Road near Ida and Mary McLawhorn Road. A report said that Hernandez rolled his vehicle multiple times. It also said he had red, glassy eyes and a blood alcohol content of 0.13. Court information said Hernadez was charged with reckless driving to endanger and that he was found to be driving without a license and with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
- Sharon Moore, 50, of 1109 Masters Lane, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police for failure to maintain lane control at 2:21 a.m. on Dec. 12. A report said Moore had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Vicente Ortizsalvador, 30, of 200 W. Bridges St., Battleboro, was involved in a wreck about 6 p.m. on Dec. 12, on Old River Road near Barrus Construction Road. According to a warrant, Ortizsalvador collided with another motorist and visibly damaged her vehicle. He did not stop to check on the other driver, who was injured, the warrant said. A report said that Ortizsalvador had an odor of alcohol on his breath as well as red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.17. Ortizsalvador was charged with DWI and failure to give information or aid to a person injured.
- Tajia Stanley, 25, of 416 Winslow Pointe, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police for driving with an expired registration or tag at 2:33 a.m. on Dec. 11 on N.C. 11. A report said that Stanley had red, glassy eyes and and odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- William Sturtevant, 20, of 326 Caswell Beach Road, Oak Island, was stopped by Greenville Police for speeding at 2:27 a.m. on Dec. 11 on West Fifth Street near Davis Street. A report said that Sturtevant had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He was found to be in possession of a fake ID. His blood alcohol content was 0.19.
- Donta Williams, 52, of 208 Pearl Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 12 in the vicinity of Pitt County Detention Center. The department said Williams was observed by a Winterville police officer, who was transporting a suspect to the jail. Williams was driving erratically in the area and behind the jail. Greenville officers responded to find him sitting in his car in the jail parking lot. Williams told officers he was there to bond out a friend who was in jail. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. The department also said he had an open container of alcohol in his lap when officers approached the car. His blood alcohol content was 0.14.
- Ronnell Williams, 51, of 6049 Ladish Lane, Raleigh, was stopped by Winterville police at 1:28 a.m. on Dec. 13 on Davenport Farm Road. A report said that Williams had taken his girlfriend’s car without permission from her home in Fountain. The officer’s report noted Williams had glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.30.
- Wesley Williams, 31, of 1109 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 13 near Greenville. A blood alcohol test was not available.