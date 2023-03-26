Details are limited after a man charged with impaired driving struck another vehicle at an intersection near East Carolina University over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
The Greenville Police Department reported that at 2:28 a.m. March 18 Tyrone Davis Rhome, 50, of 329 Lindsey Drive struck a vehicle at the crossroads of Elm and Fourth streets.
A collision report was not available from the department due to an outage on its eCrash system, meaning that the number of people, type of cars or injuries are not currently available.
Officers suspected Rhome was impaired following the crash and observed he had glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was .09, court documents said.
Rhome’s arrest was one of 11 for impaired driving reported in Pitt County between March 16-19. Court documents for the other arrests contain the following details and allegations:
- James David Abernathy, 24, of 529 Brighton Park Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 11:10 p.m. March 16 on West 10th Street. A precise location on the street or reason for the stop were not included in court documents. Abernathy had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His speech was slurred and he swayed on his feet. His blood alcohol content was .13.
- Aniyah Ajanae Atkins, 19, of 10007 Ramsgate Drive, Concord, was involved in a single-car wreck responded to by Greenville police at 12:52 a.m. March 18, on Evans Street at Howell Street. Atkins struck a pole with her vehicle. She told officers she’d been drinking and had red, glassy eyes. She was cited for an unsafe movement. Her blood alcohol content was .13.
- Benjamin Donald Farris, 24, of 518 Holden St., Raleigh, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:22 p.m. March 18, on U.S. 264 at Lewis Store Road near Farmville for driving 88 mph in a 70 mph zone. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, a red face, red, glassy eyes and admitted he had been drinking the night before. His blood alcohol content was .10.
- Riley James Kinlaw, 50, of 1905 Turkey Oak Court, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:16 a.m. March 17 on Portertown Road. A specific location for the stop was not reported, nor was a reason for the stop. Kinlaw had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and red, glassy eyes. He was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was .17.
- Taylor Nicole Perkins, 22, of 2046 Mares Way, Greenville, was stopped by East Carolina University police at 11:02 p.m. March 17 on Fifth Street at Founders Drive. No reason was provided for the stop. She had red, glassy eyes, slurred her speech and had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was .11.
- Kieran Earl Roundtree, 40, of 1821 Belvoir Highway, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 12:40 a.m. March 19 on North Greene Street at East Dudley Street. Roundtree reportedly failed to maintain lane control and crossed the yellow dividing line in the street. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes. An open container of alcohol was in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was .25.
- Victor Giron Sandoval, 36, of 616 Club Drive, Ayden, was discovered asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle at 9 a.m. March 19 in the 3100 block of Pacolet Drive. The vehicle was parked in the street and running. There was a strong odor of alcohol in the car and he slurred his speech. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Lacy Edward Simpson, 23, of 7911 Oak Estate St., Raleigh, was stopped by Greenville police at 3:39 a.m. March 19 in the 2900 block of Evans Street for following too closely and driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Simpson also failed to maintain lane control. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was .18.
- Marquell Tryaishawn Ward, 28, of 2800 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, was involved in a rear-end collision at 12:14 a.m. March 18 on N.C. 33 near Seville Road. Ward struck a van and ran his car off the left side of the road, according to the State Highway Patrol. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, glassy eyes and slurred his speech. His blood alcohol content was .11.
- Kontrelle Love Williams, 45, of 853 Olivia Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police for driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone at 9:30 p.m. March 17 on East 10th Street at Evans Street. Williams had glassy eyes and admitted to drinking. His blood alcohol content was .10.
Saturation Patrol
The Greenville Police Department reported its traffic safety unit issued citations for 130 traffic violations during DWI saturation patrols conducted between March 13-19. The department on Thursday released the following breakdown for violations:
- Nine driving while impaired
- 13 driving with revoked license
- 28 speeding
- Two alcohol citations
- Two reckless driving
- Two muffler violations
- One order for arrest
- Three drug violations
- 70 other traffic violations