A man who was stopped by state authorities on a road southeast of Greenville was arrested on his second impaired driving charge since late March.
The State Highway Patrol stopped Josue Luis Velazquez-Perez, 34, of 3031 Elks Road, Greenville, at 10:16 p.m. on June 4 on Herman Garris Road, which connects Portertown Road and N.C. 43.
Velazquez-Perez was listed in a report as having red, glassy eyes and a blood alcohol content of 0.13.
On the night of March 27, Velazquez-Perez was stopped by a trooper and charged with DWI.
During the most recent stop, he was cited for driving with license revoked as his license was stripped after the March 27 incident.
Velazquez-Perez’s arrest was one of nine recorded in Pitt County court documents between June 2-5. The other reports contain the following details and allegations:
- Bridget Starr Altland, 22, of 4028 W. Soundside Road, Nags Head, was stopped by East Carolina University Police for failure to stop at a traffic signal at 2:34 a.m. on June 2 on South Meade Street near East Second Street. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her person. Her blood alcohol content was 0.15.
- Montrell Teon Carter, 34, of 113 Martin Luther Road, Plymouth, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for speeding at 1:43 a.m. on June 5 on U.S. 264 Alternate. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. An open container of alcohol was located in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Marvelous Dewan Foy, Jr., 25, of 314 Beaufort Road, Pollocksville, was found by Ayden police at 12:39 a.m. on June 5, asleep at the wheel on N.C. 11 South near Elliot Dixon Road. A report said he had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.19. Foy has a prior DWI arrest from Aug. 30, 2020, for which he served a 12-month suspended sentence.
- Misael Mateo Gonzales, 27, of 615 Falconwood Drive, Grimesland, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 9:55 p.m. on June 2 for speeding and reckless driving on U.S. 264. A report said Gonzales had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He was cited for driving without a license and an open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.
- Ryan Eric Langley, 28, of 649 Avon Ridge Road, was involved in a wreck at 9:55 p.m. on June 7 on Blackjack-Grimesland Road. Langley’s vehicle veered off the road to the right as he traveled north, causing him to overcorrect and drift to the left into a ditch. The wreck caused $8,000 in damage to the vehicle, which was registered in another person’s name, but no injuries were reported. He attempted to leave the scene. Langley had an odor of alcohol on his breath when the State Highway Patrol found him. His blood alcohol content was 0.17. He was cited for reckless driving to endanger, driving left of center and hit and run leaving the scene.
- Aisha La Toya Powell, 33, of 129 Victoria Court, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police for driving without a registration at 1:27 a.m. on June 5 on Cedar Ridge Drive. A report said Powell resisted when officers attempted to administer a chemical analysis for impairment. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, watery, glassy eyes and was slurring her speech.
- Hannah Rene’ Snead, 24, of 3275 Vineyard Drive, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police for failure to maintain lane control at 2:14 a.m. June 4, on Reedy Branch Road. A report said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and bloodshot, watery eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Angelia Therese Wall, 57, of 3701 Barnhill St., Bethel, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:02 p.m. on June 4, on N.C. 11 near Jerden Thicket Road. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her person. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14.