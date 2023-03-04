...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, and Alligator
River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A woman whose car ran off the road and struck a ditch on N.C. 33 is among six people charged recently with impaired driving on Pitt County roads, court records said.
The Toyota passenger car was discovered by the State Highway Patrol at 5:39 a.m. Feb. 26 on N.C. 33 near Penny Hill Road, north of the Tar River in the Belvoir area.
The trooper suspected the car’s driver, Destiny Dontrice Styles, 27, was impaired after noticing a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. Styles refused a blood alcohol test.
She was arrested and charged with reckless driving to endanger and driving while impaired, records said.
Documents in five other cases recorded between Feb. 22-27 contain the following details and allegations:
Fredonia Ruth Adams, 33, of 4164 Wards Bridge Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on Feb. 23 on U.S. 264 near Rams Horn Road. Adams was driving 79 mph in a 60 mph zone when she was stopped. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and glassy eyes. An open container was found in her vehicle. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12.
Karen Renee Burchett, 41, of 103 Holiday Court, Greenville, was found asleep at the wheel of her Hyundai sedan by the Greenville police department at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 27, on Stantonsburg Road at West Arlington Boulevard. Burchett was disoriented and difficult to rouse. She refused a blood alcohol test.
Rafael Hernandez Hernandez, 36, of 2040 Rufus Drive, Kinston, was found by the State Highway Patrol asleep at the wheel at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 25. Documents said he was found in a Speedway parking lot, but the store’s location was not specified. Hernandez’ vehicle was on and his foot was on the brake when he was found by the trooper. He had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his person, slurred his speech and was “very” unsteady on his feet. He refused a blood alcohol test.
Juan Velazquez, 55, of 1811 Wrench Circle, Greenville, was involved in a crash on U.S. 264-Alternate near Old Pactolus Road at 7:57 p.m. Feb. 24. A collision report was unavailable from the Highway Patrol. Velazquez had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.19.
Jeffrey Allen Warren, 63, of 508 Sands Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 22, on U.S. 264 near N.C. 43 for driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. Warren had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his person. He had trouble retrieving his license and registration and was unable to balance without the use of his arms. His blood alcohol content was 0.09. He was charged with reckless driving to endanger.