A man was arrested for impaired driving after running a red light and colliding with another vehicle at 7:29 a.m. on Aug. 12 on Stantonsburg Road.
Carvon Lee Lovick, 31, of 102 Derwent Court, Greenville, was traveling west on Stantonsburg Road when he collided with another vehicle traveling north on Moye Boulevard. He was traveling 45 mph when he hit the vehicle, which was going 5 mph.
The front left side of the other vehicle was damaged and the driver was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment. Lovick was arrested for DWI and later issued citations for reckless driving, exceeding safe speed and entering an intersection emitting a steady red light, according to the crash report. A court document said Lovick had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.
Lovick was one of nine DWI arrests reported between Aug. 8 and Aug. 17. Court documents list the following details and allegations:
Joshua Gardner, 34, of 488 Branchwood Drive, Winterville, was stopped was by Winterville police at 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 8 on Railroad Street. A court document said Gardner had red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.19.
Shane Edward Hoffman, 21, of 11 Westwood Drive, Newburgh, N.Y., was stopped by Greenville police at 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 14 on Cotanche Street. A court document said he had red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
Joel Junior Lopez, 23, of 810 E. Mulberry St., Goldsboro, was stopped by Greenville police at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 on U.S. 264 Alternate. A court document said he had a strong odor of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had red, glassy eyes.
Dontonius Montez Person, 48, of 2331 Blue Heron Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:51 a.m. on Aug. 14 on N.C. 33. A court document said he had slurred speech and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
Lasaro Flores Rivera, 40, of 2026 Corbett Ave., Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police at midnight on Aug. 14 on N.C. 11. A court document said he had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.18.
Jeremy Akeem Robinson, 33, of 909 McLawhorn Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at midnight on Aug. 13 on N.C. 11. A court document said he had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
Benjamin Steven Skahill, 18, of 1814 Bloomsbury Road, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at midnight on Aug. 10 on 10th Street. A court document said he had an odor of alcohol and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
Julia Lequita Ward, 28, of 2413 Bullock St., Winterville was stopped by Winterville police at 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 14 on Myrtle Street. A court document said she had glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. Her blood alcohol content was not reported.