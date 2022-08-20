A man was arrested for impaired driving after running a red light and colliding with another vehicle at 7:29 a.m. on Aug. 12 on Stantonsburg Road.

Carvon Lee Lovick, 31, of 102 Derwent Court, Greenville, was traveling west on Stantonsburg Road when he collided with another vehicle traveling north on Moye Boulevard. He was traveling 45 mph when he hit the vehicle, which was going 5 mph.

Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368. 