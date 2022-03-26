A 25-year-old Havelock Man was arrested for impaired driving after crashing into a city-owned building on Cotanche Street early Monday, the Greenville Police Department reported.
A crash report from the department said that Steven Mendoza, 25, of 408 Godette School Road, was stopped north of Fifth Street near the city parking deck about 2 a.m. and several pedestrians had gathered around his 2013 Ford sedan. One of the people lay down in front of the southbound car.
The report said Mendoza accelerated and swerved to the right around the person, turned back to the left, went off the road and onto the sidewalk and crashed into a building at 217 Cotanche St.
The building houses the Greenville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. The car hit the building at 25 mph causing $5,000 damage to the vehicle and $20,000 damage to the building.
The report said Mendoza was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the car. Greenville Fire-Rescue responded and treated him at the scene for possible injuries. A passenger was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.
The responding officer reported Mendoza had glassy eyes, was stumbling and had a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.
Mendoza was among 20 individuals charged with driving while impaired in Pitt County between March 18-24 according to court documents that contain the following details and allegations:
- Erick Barfield, 26, of 202 Faith Hope Road, Hookerton, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on U.S. 13 at 2:48 p.m. March 20. A report states he had red glassy eyes and slurred speech. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Xaine Cosby, 30, of 1642 Hollow Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol after he collided with another vehicle on N.C. 43 at 12:49 a.m. on March 19. A report said Bud Light was found on the floor of his vehicle, he had red glassy eyes, slurred speech, had a strong odor of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.24.
- Carson Maegan Davis, 20, of 131 Gallardia Way, Clayton, was stopped by Greenville police at 12:45 a.m. March 18 after she crashed her vehicle into a parked car on Fourth street. The officer reported smelling an odor of alcohol and her blood alcohol content was 0.22.
- Raul Gonzalez, 39, of 4742 Helen St., Kinston, was stopped by Grifton police at 10:50 p.m. on March 18 near the Lenoir County line. A report said he had red glassy eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Timothy Green, 45, of 2016 Shadowood Court, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 10:20 p.m. March 19. A report said he had red glassy eyes, slurred speech, and his blood alcohol content was 0.08.
- Marvin Jenkins, 31, of 2317 Springhill Road, Greenville was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:59 p.m. March 19 for traveling 74 mph in a 55 zone. A report said Jenkins was driving with a revoked license as a result of a prior impaired driving charge. The deputy reported he had red glassy eyes, slurred speech, was unable to follow directions and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.26.
- Tracey Kruesi, 55, of 615 Legacy Court, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 1:50 a.m. March 19 on Fire Tower Road. A report said she had red glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol content was 0.09
- Ryan Mudge, 37, of 2599 Thackery Road, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 11:14 p.m. on March 18. A report said he had a mild odor of alcohol on his breath and had red glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.09
- Vincent Philips, 30, of 442 Craig St., Rocky Mount, was stopped by Winterville police at 1:35 a.m. on March 19 in a residential area near Cornerstone Drive. A report said he had red glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Zemelist Prewitt Jr., 34, of 209 E. South St., Kinston, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 3:21 a.m. on March 22 on N.C. 11 near Blount Hall Road in Grifton for speeding. A report said his speech was slurred and he returned two positive reads on a preliminary breath test. His blood alcohol content was not reported. Prewitt Jr. was previously convicted of DWI in May 2018.
- David Rice, 21, of 3792 Drew Farmer Road, La Grange, was stopped by Greenville police at 1 a.m. on March 20. A report states he had red glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.21.
- William Roberson, 26, of 1780 Smithwick Creek Church Road, Williamston, was stopped by Ayden police at 12:58 a.m. March 19. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol and glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.19.
- Kenishe Rogers, 22, of 200 Verdant Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police at 3:31 a.m. on March 19 on N.C. 11. A report said she was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech and red glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Jennifer Rothwell, 46, of 2012 Blue Jay Lane, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 2:08 a.m. on March 23 on U.S. 13. Her blood alcohol content was not reported. She also was charged with hit and run and no operators license. She was previously convicted of DWI in April 2010.
- Derrick Slade, 35, of 2910 Eastridge Court, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 12:01 a.m. March 21 for speeding. He was traveling 70 mph in a 45 zone. His blood alcohol content was not reported. Slade was previously convicted of DWI in February 2020.
- Michael Gregory Smith, 60, of 1802 Norwood Drive, Wilson, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on U.S. 264 Alternate at 9:30 p.m. on March 19. A report states he had red glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. The defendant was driving with a revoked license and no insurance. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Ryan Jeffrey Smith, 26, of 3051 Jolly Road, Winterville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol while riding a motorcycle on Reedy Branch Road at 9:27 p.m. March 21. A report said the defendant admitted to consuming alcohol, was unable to follow directions, had red glassy eyes, slurred speech and returned two positive reads on a preliminary breath test. His blood alcohol content was 0.08.
- Tommy Tran, 24, of 3311 Landmark Street, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for speeding on Corey Road in Winterville at 8:22 p.m. March 23. A report said the defendant was traveling 70 mph in a 50 zone, had red glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and was driving with a revoked license. He returned two positive preliminary breath tests but his blood alcohol content was not reported. Tran was previously convicted of DWI in Sept. 2018 and driving with a revoked license in November 2019.
- Chadwick Yaw, 37, of 1971 B Stokes Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on U.S. 264 Alternate at 12:01 a.m. on March 23 for speeding. A report said the defendant admitted to consuming alcohol, had an odor of alcohol, red glassy eyes, pinpoint pupils and returned two positive reads on a preliminary breath test. His blood alcohol content was not reported.