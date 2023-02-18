A Greenville man was charged with driving while impaired after he struck a brick pillar at a Speedway and proceeded to leave the scene.
At 3:26 a.m. Feb. 4 Greenville Police Department officers responded to the Speedway at 3505 U.S. 264 to reports of a crash, according to a collision report from the department. A vehicle had collided with the pillar in the gas station’s parking lot.
The report said the driver, Marquos Desean Aloiso, 28, of 300 Verdant Drive, left and traveled to the 4340 building of the Paramount Apartments on Bostic Drive nearby. He was located and officers noticed an odor of alcohol and that Aloiso had glassy eyes and was slurring his speech.
Aloiso’s blood alcohol content was 0.19. The crash report said he was not injured in the wreck. The vehicle he was driving was not registered in his name. He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.
Aloiso’s arrest was one of 12 recorded in Pitt County court documents between Feb. 1-11. Documents pertaining to the other cases contained the following details and allegations:
- Dontay Corey Barrett, 46, of 3940 Sterling Point Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 1, on Hooker Road. A specific location was not noted in court documents. Officers stopped Barrett after he made two lane changes without a turn signal in close proximity to another vehicle. He had an odor of alcohol on his person. An open container was found in his vehicle and he admitted to officers he’d been drinking. His blood alcohol content was .08. Barrett has a prior DWI arrest from July 12, 2008.
- Marshall Lance Brock, 46, of 2202 Allpine Taylor Road, Greenville, was involved in a wreck at 5:10 a.m. Feb. 6 on South Memorial Drive. A specific location was not noted. Brock rear-ended another motorist. A crash report was unavailable. Brock had difficulty balancing, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes. He was slurring his speech. Results of a blood alcohol content test were unavailable. Brock has a prior DWI arrest from Aug. 12, 2004.
- Victoria Christa Coad, 28, of 1111 A Brownlea Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 1:15 a.m. Feb. 5 on Greenville Boulevard near East Arlington Boulevard. Coad was driving without headlights and hit a curb when she was stopped. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and admitted to drinking. Her blood alcohol content was .14.
- Curtis Sentel Condery, 43, of 501 Church St., Apt. 21, Princeville, was stopped by Greenville police at 9:44 p.m. Feb. 4, on West Fifth Street. His location on the street was not mentioned nor was a reason he was stopped. Condery had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He told officers he’d been drinking. Condery’s blood alcohol content was .20. He has prior DWI arrests from Sept. 4, 2010, and Nov. 15, 2008.
- Davis Brooks Ellis, 18, of 1116 Wagon Ridge Road, Raleigh, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:03 a.m. Feb. 5 for speeding on U.S. 264 near U.S. 258. Ellis was observed driving 101 mph in a 70 mph zone. Troopers located him at a Speedway gas station where he was slumped down in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. He had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. He admitted to drinking. His blood alcohol content was .08.
- Jordan Paul Evans, 21, of 401 Martinsborough Road, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police on Feb. 5. Evans had struck a parked car on East Fifth Street and fled the scene. It was not specified where the car was parked on Fifth Street or where Evans fled. He told officers he had consumed five beers. His speech was slurred and he had an odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and had glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was .14.
- Kelly Marie Jones, 44, of 3505 Kendle Rayes Drive, Kinston, was stopped on Feb. 7 by the State Highway Patrol. A location, time purpose for the stop were not available in court documents. Her blood alcohol content was also unavailable.
- Dylan Kane Mayo, 23, of 301 S. Wedgewood Drive, Washington, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 5:10 a.m. Feb. 4 on N.C. 33 East. No location on the highway was specified. Mayo had driven left of center which led to the stop. The trooper noted Mayo had slurred speech and red glassy eyes. He had difficulty walking a straight line and had an odor of marijuana on his person. His blood alcohol content was .14.
- Marcus Phillips, 34, of 904 Spring Forest Road, Greenville, was involved in a crash at 10:23 p.m. on Feb. 4 on West Arlington Boulevard near Meridian Drive and NC 11. A Greenville police crash report said that Phillips was attempting to go straight when his vehicle veered and struck another motorist who was stopped at a red light waiting to make a left turn. No one was harmed. Phillips had glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred his speech. His blood alcohol content was .19.
- Francisco Ever Diaz Roblero, 23, of 7194 S. Highland Blvd., Grifton, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 4:47 a.m. Feb. 4 on South Grimesland Bridge Road. A crossroad was not provided in the reports. Roblero drove his vehicle left of center and almost exited the roadway, leading a trooper to initiate the stop. Roblero had slurred speech, red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was .20.
- Crystal Brooks Taylor, 53, of 1129 Beddards Crossing, Grimesland, was engaged in a wreck at 8:22 p.m. Feb. 2 on Portertown Road near Herman Garris Road. Details of the wreck were unavailable. Taylor had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and admitted to drinking. She was unable to recite the alphabet. Her blood alcohol content was .14.
- Sharon Shawana Willoughby, 29, of 1104 Vandyke St., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 1:34 a.m. Feb. 2, on Cooper Street. Her exact location was not specified, nor was a reason for her being pulled over. She had bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes and admitted to drinking. Her blood alcohol content was .14. A juvenile under the age of 16 was in the vehicle with Willoughby leading her to be charged with misdemeanor child abuse. She has a prior DWI arrest from March 4, 2018.
- Terry Joe Bowen Jr., 31, of 2035 Allen Williams Road, Williamston, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol before 3:45 a.m. Feb. 10 on N.C. 903 at Bear Grass Road after he failed to yield while making a left turn. Bowen had an odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was .20.
- Christy Stancil Harrell, 47, of 4301 Montague Ave., Ayden, was stopped by Winterville police about 9 p.m. Feb. 8 on Elaine’s Way near Forlines Road for failure to comply with license restrictions. She had red, glassy eyes, admitted drinking and swayed while standing. Officers found open containers of alcohol under the driver’s seat of her vehicle. Her blood alcohol content was .24.
- Carson Jerome Spencer, 55, of 2109 Malone Court, Greenville, was involved in a single-car wreck at 11:27 a.m. Feb. 11 on an unspecified section of Old River Road. Spencer had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was unavailable. He has a prior DWI arrest from July 3, 2009.