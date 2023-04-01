A man who court documents said rear-ended a stopped car on Greenville Boulevard was charged with driving while impaired.

Greenville police responded to reports of a wreck about 9:30 p.m. March 24, on the busy road. Once there, officers identified Dustin Lee Wysokowski, 26, of 1504 Hooker Road and suspected him of impairment. Court documents said Wysokowski had a very strong odor of alcohol on his breath, glassy eyes and had trouble maintaining his balance.

