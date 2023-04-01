...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A man who court documents said rear-ended a stopped car on Greenville Boulevard was charged with driving while impaired.
Greenville police responded to reports of a wreck about 9:30 p.m. March 24, on the busy road. Once there, officers identified Dustin Lee Wysokowski, 26, of 1504 Hooker Road and suspected him of impairment. Court documents said Wysokowski had a very strong odor of alcohol on his breath, glassy eyes and had trouble maintaining his balance.
His blood alcohol content was .14.
Details of the wreck including the speed, number of people involved, precise location and road conditions were unavailable because the servers of GPD’s eCrash system, which maintains record of collisions in the city, are down.
Wysokowski was also cited for failure to reduce speed.
The arrest was one of five for DWI reported in Pitt County from March 22-26. Court documents from those other cases included the following details and allegations:
Roberto Gomez-Luna, 24, of 4400 Horton Lane, Ayden, was stopped by Winterville police at 1:48 a.m. March 24 on Old Tar Road at Main Street after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He had slurred speech and droopy eyelids as well as a mild odor of alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was .11.
Jeffrey George Jackson Jr., 34, of 116 Krista Lane, Rocky Mount, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for reckless driving about 9:30 a.m. March 22 on N.C. 43 at Short Bridge Road south of Falkland. Jackson refused chemical analysis and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath with bloodshot eyes. He was unsteady on his feet.
Keveon Jones, 31, of 1065 Harvest Lane, Hamilton, was involved in a collision at 10:54 p.m. March 25 on U.S. 13. The State Highway Patrol responded to the wreck. A precise location was unavailable as were details of the crash. Jones had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted drinking. His blood alcohol content was .10.
Thurenzo Elizondo Speight, 35, of 1804 McClellan St., Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police at 2:02 a.m. March 25 on N.C. 11 at Reedy Branch Road. No reason for the stop was available. Speight admitted drinking and had trouble balancing. He also had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred his speech. His blood alcohol content was .14.