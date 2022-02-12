A man accused of seriously injuring another during a fight was arrested for driving while impaired following the altercation.
According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, German Trejo-Torres, 29, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol on N.C. 33 at Easy Street some time early Feb. 9. At 10:18 p.m. the previous day, Trejo-Torres was involved in a fight at the 3700 block of Phillipi Drive at Pactolus Highway.
The sheriff’s office said that a man was taken to Vidant Medical Center following the fight. His condition is unknown but injuries were not considered life-threatening.
A family member of Trejo-Torres witnessed the fight according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.
Details of the arrest for driving while impaired were not made available.
Trejo-Torres was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and DWI. He has since been released from the Pitt County Detention Center.
Trejo-Torres’ arrest for DWI was one of six reported between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9 according to court documents. The details and allegations of those arrests are as follows:
Luz Jimenezguerrero, 38, of 1102 Tracey Circle, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:24 p.m. Feb. 7 on U.S. 13 near Third Street in Greenville. A report said the trooper noticed her red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.10.
Kyle Justice, 29, of 2357 Waverly Hill Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police at 11:12 p.m. on Feb. 5 on N.C. 11. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.20.
Michael Pena, 37, of 1526 Charles Blvd., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 5:52 a.m. on Feb. 6 on South Pitt Street. A report said he had an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.20.
Jimmy Prayer, 45, of 3983 Old River Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:31 a.m. on Feb. 6 on U.S. 264 near N.C. 43 in Greenville. A report said he had glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
Reybel Velazqez-Perez, 27, of 1704 John Brown Court, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 6 for failure to maintain lane control on U.S. 264-Alternate near Flemming School Road in Greenville. A report said that he had a very strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and that he was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.