A man accused of seriously injuring another during a fight was arrested for driving while impaired following the altercation.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, German Trejo-Torres, 29, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol on N.C. 33 at Easy Street some time early Feb. 9. At 10:18 p.m. the previous day, Trejo-Torres was involved in a fight at the 3700 block of Phillipi Drive at Pactolus Highway.

The sheriff’s office said that a man was taken to Vidant Medical Center following the fight. His condition is unknown but injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A family member of Trejo-Torres witnessed the fight according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.

Details of the arrest for driving while impaired were not made available.

Trejo-Torres was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and DWI. He has since been released from the Pitt County Detention Center.

Trejo-Torres’ arrest for DWI was one of six reported between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9 according to court documents. The details and allegations of those arrests are as follows:

  • Luz Jimenezguerrero, 38, of 1102 Tracey Circle, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:24 p.m. Feb. 7 on U.S. 13 near Third Street in Greenville. A report said the trooper noticed her red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.10.
  • Kyle Justice, 29, of 2357 Waverly Hill Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police at 11:12 p.m. on Feb. 5 on N.C. 11. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.20.
  • Michael Pena, 37, of 1526 Charles Blvd., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 5:52 a.m. on Feb. 6 on South Pitt Street. A report said he had an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.20.
  • Jimmy Prayer, 45, of 3983 Old River Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:31 a.m. on Feb. 6 on U.S. 264 near N.C. 43 in Greenville. A report said he had glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
  • Reybel Velazqez-Perez, 27, of 1704 John Brown Court, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 6 for failure to maintain lane control on U.S. 264-Alternate near Flemming School Road in Greenville. A report said that he had a very strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and that he was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.

