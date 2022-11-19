A driver who provided invalid documentation to a motorist he rearended at a Greenville intersection was arrested for driving while impaired and other offenses.
A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said an SUV driven by Gregory Perez II, 60, 3313 Landmark St., Greenville, collided into the back of a passenger car at the traffic light on Red Banks Road at East Arlington Boulevard about 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 12.
The report said that Perez failed to reduce speed which led to the collision. It added that he provided the other motorist, who was uninjured, with invalid insurance information before he left the area.
Perez was later identified by police and arrested. Court documents said that he had an odor of alcohol on his breath and that he left the scene because he had been drinking.
Perez was charged with driving with an expired registration, no liability insurance, failure to reduce speed, hit and run leaving the scene/property damage, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked-impaired.
Perez’s license was revoked after a DWI offense from Feb. 12 of this year.
His Nov. 12 arrest was one of three recorded in Pitt County court documents between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14.
Court documents contain details and allegations in the other two cases:
Jeremiah Davion Raynor, 20, of 12871 N.C. 125, Hamilton, was stopped by Winterville police about 2:15 a.m. Nov. 14 after failing to maintain lane control on N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road. A report said that Raynor had a mild odor of alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes. It said that an open container was found in the rear floor of his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was .06.
Phillip Perren Johnson, 37, of 2520 Brookville Drive, Greenville, was stopped about midnight Nov. 12 after he hit the fog line on Interstate 587 twice while traveling eastbound. A report from the State Highway Patrol said that Johnson had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath as well as glassy eyes and slurred speech. His blood alcohol content was .09. Johnson has a prior DWI arrest from June 5, 2017.