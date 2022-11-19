A driver who provided invalid documentation to a motorist he rearended at a Greenville intersection was arrested for driving while impaired and other offenses.

A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said an SUV driven by Gregory Perez II, 60, 3313 Landmark St., Greenville, collided into the back of a passenger car at the traffic light on Red Banks Road at East Arlington Boulevard about 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 12.

