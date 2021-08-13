A Greenville man involved in a wreck was found to have outstanding warrants for assaulting a pregnant woman and her children.
A trooper with the State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at 1:59 p.m. on Aug. 4 at N.C. 33 near U.S. 264. A crash report said that one of the drivers, Tevin Spruill, 28, of 404 Paladin Lane, had failed to stop at a stop sign. A vehicle traveling west on N.C. 33 side-swiped Spruill and the two vehicles came to rest near the area of impact.
A report by the responding officer said that Spruill had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that he was slurring his speech. He refused a breathalyzer test.
Further investigation determined that the car Spruill was driving did not belong to him, according to the report. The vehicle belonged to a woman who, according to warrants, Spruill assaulted. The documents indicate that he beat the pregnant woman on the head and pepper sprayed her while she held her 3- and 4-year-old children.
The children were also pepper sprayed during the incident. At one point, the warrant said, Spruill applied a forearm chokehold on the woman, causing her to nearly pass out.
Spruill was scheduled to appear in court in July, but failed to do so. He also was ordered to stay away from the victim but it was determined he had contacted her on the day of the wreck.
Spruill was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, assault on a female, two counts of assault on a juvenile under 12 and battery of an unborn child. He was further charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and a domestic order violation. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
He was among seven people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available from Aug. 4-8. In other cases:
- Timothy Farmer, 39, of 100 Luci Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on Ivy Road at 4:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. A report said Farmer had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Sandra Freeman, 53, of 2272 Briley Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for speeding and failing to maintain lane control at 10:34 p.m. on Aug. 8 on N.C. 903. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and that her blood alcohol content was 0.19.
- Angel Holley
- port said that Holley had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and red, bloodshot eyes. She refused a blood alcohol test.
- Rey Lopez, 31, of 381 Queen St., Grifton, was stopped by Winterville police for speeding at 10:33 p.m. on Aug. 5 on N.C. 11 at the Laurie Ellis exit. A report said Lopez was driving 74 mph in a 60 mph zone. The trooper noted in his report that Lopez had glassy, watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. The report also said that Lopez admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Paul McSorley, 55, of 3425 Mansfield Drive, Rocky Mount, was stopped by Greenville police at 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 7 on North Greene Street near West First Street. A report said McSorley had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.07.
- Jarvis Parker