A man was charged with DWI after he reportedly ran a stop sign and nearly hit a state trooper. Uziel Aaron Ramirez, 20, of 3724 Poole Road, Kinston, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:51 a.m. on July 2 while traveling on N.C. 11.
A court document said Ramirez had red glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.19.
Ramirez was one of 10 DWI arrests reported between June 25 and July 13 according to court documents. The details and allegations of those arrests are as follows:
- Shawna Donae Cotton, 32, of 4367 Railroad St., Farmville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:24 a.m. on July 2 on U.S. 13. A court document said Cotton had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. Her blood alcohol content was 0.15. Court documents did not say why or where on U.S. 13 Cotton was pulled over.
- William Preston Davis, 20, of 505 E. Philips St., Tarboro, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 3:19 a.m. on July 8 on Frog Level Road in Greenville. A court document said Davis had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.10. Court documents did not say why Davis was pulled over.
- Kimberly Michelle Dudley, 43, of 1113 Grovemont Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:17 a.m. on July 2. A court document said Dudley had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, red glassy eyes and her blood alcohol content was 0.23. Court documents did not say why or where Dudley was pulled over.
- William Edward Heath, 56, of 9580 County Home Road, Ayden, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 6:19 p.m. on July 3 onGaskins Road in Southrn Pitt County. A court document said Heath had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.11. Court documents did not say why Heath was pulled over.
- Travis Lawrence, 27, of 1407 Holbert St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:30 p.m. on July 3 in Greenville near N.C. 33. A court document said Lawrence was unsteady on his feet, had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.11. Court documents did not say why or where near N.C. 33 Lawrence was pulled over.
- Javier Enrique Martinez-Perez, 18, of 2979 King Farm Road, Fountain, was stopped by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 2:34 a.m. on June 25, on Evans Street at Reade Circle in uptown Greenville. He had glassy eyes according to a report. He was charged with resisting arrest as well as consuming alcohol under 19 and possession of alcohol under 21. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.
- Brody Jones Stanley, 62, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:53 p.m. on July 2 on N.C. 11. A court document said Stanley had a strong odor of alcohol and red glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14. Court documents did not say why or where on N.C. 11 Stanley was pulled over.
- Demeatrish Lamar White, 28, of 1120 B’s Barbeque Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:34 p.m. on June 25 on U.S. 264 near Stantonsburg Road. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Michael Wilkes, 51, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:30 p.m. on July 4 on U.S. 264. A court document said Wilkes had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.14. Court documents did not say why or where on U.S. 264 Wilkes was pulled over.