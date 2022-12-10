An Ayden man was charged with driving while impaired after driving his vehicle into a ditch on the morning of Dec. 2.

Hunter Franklin Bright, 26, of 5292 Ayden Golf Club, Ayden, drove his vehicle into a ditch on East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, at 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 2. He reportedly had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and was unsteady on his feet. Court documents said the driver did not know where he was. His blood alcohol content was 0.23.