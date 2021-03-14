A Winterville man was cited for driving while impaired after being involved in a three-vehicle wreck, court and police records indicate.
John Clarence Patterson, 57, of 528 Main St. was arrested at 8 a.m. on Feb. 26.
The Winterville Police Department had responded to a call on N.C. 11 near Davenport Farm Road and Mill Street where they discovered the three-vehicle collision. No injuries were reported.
A report stated that Patterson had an odor of alcohol about him. His blood alcohol content was not released in the report.
Five other people were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Feb. 26 and March 1.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Ta’Nisa Javiana Daniels, 27, of 2403 Wharton Station, Washington, was arrested by Greenville police. At 11:23 p.m. on Feb. 27, Daniels was seen traveling at a high rate of speed and pulled over. Officers report that she had glassy eyes and her breath smelled of alcohol. Her blood alcohol content was 0.21.
- Tazhyia Montravious Hardy
, 23, of 124 Planters Walk, Snow Hill, was arrested by Winterville police. Hardy was initially stopped on N.C. 11 at 10:18 p.m. on Feb. 28, where she smelled of alcohol and was emotional. Her blood alcohol content was later found to be 0.20 and she was arrested on March 1.
- Emily Caroline Holbrook, 20, of 2039 Worthington Road, Greenville, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. on March 1. Ayden police stopped Holbrook and noticed a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana in her vehicle. Her blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Victor Lemond Howell, 31, of 208 Southpoint Drive, Winterville, was stopped by Greenville police at 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 27, on U.S. 264. Howell smelled of alcohol and had red glassy eyes, slurred speech and an unsteadiness when he stood. He refused a blood alcohol content test but was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Feb. 28.
- Kimaya Michell Phillips
, 30, of 204 Rollins Drive, Greenville, was arrested on Feb. 28. Phillips was stopped on N.C. 11 at 1:09 a.m. Officers with the Ayden police reported that she smelled of alcohol and had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady. Her blood alcohol content was 0.11.