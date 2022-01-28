A man who allegedly drove his vehicle into an apartment building Thursday night has been arrested for driving while impaired, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges according to law enforcement documents.
Wilfred Sutton, 52, of 3515 Poole Road, Kinston, crashed his car into and damaged two apartment units on Sunshine Lane near Fire Tower Road in Greenville, according to an incident report from the Greenville Police Department. The incident occurred at 7:19 p.m.
The report lists no injuries from the incident. The collision caused $200,000 in damages.
According to Pitt County’s online charges inquiry search tool, Sutton is charged with two counts each of injury to real property and assault with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with reckless driving to endanger in addition to the DWI.
Sutton’s arrest was one of 15 for driving while impaired in Pitt County between Jan. 12 and Jan. 27. Court documents and law enforcement records contain the following details and allegations regarding the other arrests:
- Dylon Averill, 22, of 2304 Sir Morris Court, Greenville, crashed his vehicle into a parked truck at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 15 on Maple Street near 6th Street according to East Carolina University police. A report said Averill had an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.23.
- Jermaine Crowder, 29, of 511 Sunnyside Lane, Wilson, was stopped by Greenville police at 11:22 p.m. Jan. 24 on Greenville Boulevard. A report said he had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. It said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. Crowder refused an onsite blood alcohol test but blood was taken from his arm for testing.
- Johnny Ray Dail Jr., 50, of 18640 U.S. 63, Williamston, was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 24 at the intersection of Ivy Road and Mills Road. Upon regaining consciousness he allegedly told troopers with the State Highway Patrol that he had injected Suboxone, a medication used to treat opioid addiction, into his arm prior to stopping. The report said he had pinpoint pupils and that his movements were lethargic. Dail was previously arrested for DWI on Sept. 25, 2020.
- Terrance Daniels, 29, of 218 Pine St., Williamston, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:49 p.m. Jan. 24 for driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 264. A report said that Daniels failed to heed blue lights and that he was driving in a careless and reckless manner. He had and odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes, the report said. His blood alcohol content was 0.08.
- David Huggins, 26, of 3508 Taylor St., New Bern, was involved in a single-car wreck about 1 a.m. on Jan. 15 on Old Tar Road. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that he was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.11. He was cited for reckless driving with wanton disregard and for failure to maintain lane control.
- Natalie Ivanova, 22, of 210 Dan Allen Drive, Raleigh, was involved in a wreck at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 15 on U.S. 13 in Greenville. A State Highway Patrol trooper’s report said that her vehicle sustained heavy damage in the wreck. No information was made available regarding injuries. Ivanova reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Thomas Maloney, 62, of 1893 Ida and Mary McLawhorn Road, Greenville, was involved in a wreck at 1:55 p.m. on Jan. 21 on Portertown Road near N.C. 33 in Greenville. The Greenville Police Department responded to the scene where another motorist involved told them that he was waiting to make a left turn when Maloney’s truck crashed into him while making a right. Maloney allegedly told officers he was making a right turn but looked down at his phone which caused him to swing wide and strike the other vehicle. The officer suspected Maloney was intoxicated and performed a standard field sobriety test. A report said Maloney was unbalanced on his feet, slurring his speech and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.18. He was cited for failure to maintain lane control.
- Lonnie Pearson, 39, of 4309 N.C. 222, Fountain, was stopped by Winterville police at 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 16. A location was not provided in court documents. A report said he had red, glassy eyes, was slurring his speech and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.18. Pearson was cited for failure to maintain lane control.
- Omar Plasencia, 22, of 3815 Diamond Blvd., Weslaco, Texas, was involved in a crash at 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Laurie Ellis Road in Winterville. A report said the crash caused minor damage to Plasencia’s vehicle and that it caused no injuries. A crash report from the Winterville Police Department was unavailable. Plasencia allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and bloodshot, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.19. He was cited for not having an operator’s license.
- Chiquita Powell, 40, of 103 Daniel St., Tarboro, was stopped at 2:14 a.m. on Jan. 14 on Second Street by Ayden police. A report said she had a moderate odor of alcohol on her breath and admitted to drinking. Her blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Travis Ray, 38, of 6621 Speight School Road, Wilson, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:58 p.m. on Jan. 24 for driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 264. A report said he was slow to stop his vehicle. It also said he had an open container of alcohol in the car, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and that he slurred his speech. Ray admitted to drinking according to the report. His blood alcohol level was 0.13.
- Benjamin Styons, 64, of 1303 S. Wright Road, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 5:46 p.m. Jan. 18 on U.S. 264-Alternate near Brownlea Drive. A report said his blood alcohol content was 0.08. Styons has a prior DWI arrest from Jan. 10, 2000.
- Melissa Walker, 33, of 1104 Edna Lane, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 4:17 p.m. on Jan. 12 on N.C. 33. A report said she nearly struck an assisting sheriff’s deputy head on with her vehicle and that she was driving shoulder to shoulder on the highway. Her speech was slurred. Walker allegedly admitted to taking a Valium and was falling over following the stop. A blood test was not available.
- Tavon Williams, 25, of 217 Fifth St., Washington, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 15 for speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 264-Alternate in Greenville. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.14. Williams was previously arrested for DWI on May 16, 2021.