A man who authorities said flipped his car was arrested for driving while impaired after fleeing the scene of a single-car wreck on foot.

Reports from the State Highway Patrol said about midnight on Aug. 21 troopers arrested Jeison Obdulio Juarez-Perez, 23, of 1845 Wrench Lane, Greenville, after he ran his Ford Explorer off the right side of the N.C. 33 near Staton House Road and into a culvert. A spokesman for the State Highway Patrol said Juarez-Perez flipped the vehicle and fled the scene.