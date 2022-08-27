A man who authorities said flipped his car was arrested for driving while impaired after fleeing the scene of a single-car wreck on foot.
Reports from the State Highway Patrol said about midnight on Aug. 21 troopers arrested Jeison Obdulio Juarez-Perez, 23, of 1845 Wrench Lane, Greenville, after he ran his Ford Explorer off the right side of the N.C. 33 near Staton House Road and into a culvert. A spokesman for the State Highway Patrol said Juarez-Perez flipped the vehicle and fled the scene.
It was unclear if troopers located Juarez-Perez or his vehicle first, but a report said that the SUV contained several open containers of beer. Juarez-Perez also told the trooper he’d had 12 beers and admitted to hitting the culvert. The report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath as well.
His blood alcohol content was 0.14.
Juarez-Lopez was arrested and charged with reckless driving with wanton disregard, hit and run leaving the scene-property damage, no operator’s license and open container.
His arrest was one of seven reported in Pitt County between Aug. 18 and 21. Court documents for the other six cases contained the following details and allegations:
Jose Manuel Chavez, 32, of 7700 E. 78th St., Kearney, Nebraska, was found at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 20 asleep behind the wheel of a parked, running Jeep station wagon on Pitt Tech Road. He had glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
Dante Sylvester Brown Corey, 41, of 3024 Spring Creek Road, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police for a seatbelt violation at 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 20 on West 14th Street. He had glassy eyes and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He also admitted drinking. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
Caroline Elizabeth Hardee, 31, of 4150 N.E. College St., Ayden, was stopped by Winterville police about 9:25 p.m. on Aug. 19 near the Speedway on Old Tar Road after she failed to stop at a traffic signal. Hardee had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and an open container of alcohol in her vehicle. She refused a sobriety test. Her blood alcohol content was not available at press time. She was charged with resisting a public officer as well as for the open container and failure to stop.
Antonio Orlanda Newton, 34, of 3744 N.C. 222, Fountain, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:38 a.m. on Aug. 20 for driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone on N.C. 43 near MacGregor Downs Road. He failed to stop for the trooper’s siren and lights and passed a vehicle in a no passing zone. After pulling him over, the trooper located an open container of alcohol in his vehicle and noted Newton had red, glassy eyes and a moderate odor of alcohol coming from his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.13. Newton has two prior DWI arrest from February and May of 2013. He was charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding, flee to elude arrest, driving without a license and failure to comply with license restrictions.
Dontrell Ray-Shawn Powell, 19, of 1574 Van Ness Ave., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:05 a.m. on Aug. 17 for speeding on N.C. 11 near Airport Road. He told troopers he was “two blunts high” and smelled of marijuana. He was charged with felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana and cocaine as well as possession of paraphernalia.
Luly Susany Ramirez, 30, of 9802 Snowden Road, Laurel, Maryland, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about midnight on Aug. 20 for driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone on N.C. 30 near N.C. 903. The trooper noted Ramirez was having “mood swings” as well as her red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. An open container was found in her car. Her blood alcohol content was 0.09. Ramirez was charged with speeding, reckless driving to endanger and an open container along with DWI.