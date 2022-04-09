Greenville police arrested at 23-year-old man on impaired driving charges this week after a wreck in the city parking deck.
Alec Tyler Barnette, 1690 Suitts Store Road, Franklinton, backed his 2007 Chevrolet truck into a parked car at the parking deck, 120 E. Fourth St., at midnight on April 4, according to court documents.
The responding officer reported Barnette had admitted to consuming five beers before driving, had red glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.14.
Barnette’s arrest was one of four for impaired driving recorded in Pitt County between March 30-April 7. Court documents contain the following details and allegations on the other arrests.
Johnnie James Corey Jr., 39, of 516 Roosevelt Drive, was stopped by Winterville police on Fire Tower Road at 8:55 p.m. March 31. A report said Corey Jr. had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and admitted to consuming alcohol before driving. He also was driving with a revoked license and no insurance. His blood alcohol content was 0.11. Corey Jr. was convicted of DWI in Sept. 2015, Feb. 2016 and Feb. 2018.
Brad Elliot Taylor, 47, of 4778 Ariel Drive, Grimesland, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:38 p.m. April 2 on U.S. 264. The trooper reported he had slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol, and glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.08.
Lyneil Antonio Washington Jr., of 579 Sheridan Forest Road, Goldsboro, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol in Greenville near N.C. 11 at 12:17 a.m. April 2 for traveling 75 in a 50 mph zone. The trooper reported the defendant admitted to drinking before driving, had red glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and returned two positive preliminary breath test samples. His blood alcohol content was not reported. Washington Jr. was convicted of DWI in February 2020.