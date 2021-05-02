A Greenville man pulled over for speeding was charged with his second DWI in three years.
Charles Thompson, 31, of 1641 Pactolus Highway was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:09 a.m. on April 21 for traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 264-Alternate.
The trooper reported that Thompson had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was slurring his speech. A report said that there were clues on a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test and that Thompson failed a breathalyzer test twice.
Thompson admitted to drinking and was arrested for driving while impaired. His blood alcohol content was 0.08.
Thompson previously was convicted of DWI in March of 2019. The charge was related to a 2018 incident in Pitt County.
Thompson was among nine people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available between April 21-25. In other cases:
- Phillip Batts, 38, of Kinston was arrested by Grifton police at 1:34 a.m. on April 24. Batts was traveling on N.C. 11 when he was stopped. A report said Batts had an odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady. Batts refused a blood alcohol test.
- Phillip Boney Jr.,
Benjamin Chappell, 23, of 394 Claredon Drive, Greenville, was arrested by Greenville police at 11:24 p.m. on April 23. Officers stopped Chappell on 10th Street near Line Avenue. He had red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.Jeffery Allan Ebron, 29, of 4612 Toddy Road, Farmville, was arrested by Winterville police for DWI and resisting arrest on April 25. The resisting incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. and the DWI incident occurred at 1 a.m. on N.C. 11. Further information was unavailable. A blood alcohol content test was not available.Kyera Forbes, 29, of 3806 Pamlico Court, Bethel, was arrested by Winterville police at 2:13 a.m. on April 24 on N.C. 11 near Boyd Street. A report said Forbes had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her. Her blood alcohol content was 0.20.Yulissa Gonzalez, 21, of 3852 Fairmont Village Drive, Ayden, was arrested by Ayden police at 2:08 a.m. on April 24, on N.C. 102 near Jolly Street. Reports say that Gonzalez had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath, was unsteady and slurred her speech. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12.Miguel Mariles, 58, of 2915 Tammi Trail, Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 10:51 a.m. on April 24. Information on where and why he was stopped was unavailable, but a report said that his blood alcohol content was 0.15.Kirby Potter
21, of 2465 Pineridge Drive, Kinston, was arrested by Winterville police at 2:32 a.m. on April 25, on N.C. 11 near Boyd Street. A report said Boney had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. A blood alcohol content test was not available.
, 51, of 1010 B’s Barbecue Road, Greenville, was arrested by Greenville police at 7:45 p.m. on April 24. Potter was stopped on East Arlington Boulevard near Turnbury Drive. Reports say he had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.
