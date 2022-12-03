Police engaged in a chase around the parking lot of a student living complex after a man passed out behind the wheel, awoke and disobeyed officer commands, law enforcement and court records.
The incident happened about 7 p.m. Nov. 26 in the parking lot of The Quarterdeck Student Living, 1116 E. 10th St., after Greenville police officers located Jaquis Deshon Brown, 29, of 704 W. Fourth St., Greenville, unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle. Court documents said the officers asked Brown to turn off the car.
He did not, instead beginning to drive around the lot pursued by officers. Court documents said officers managed to extract Brown from the vehicle and arrest him. Court documents said that Brown had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was .23.
Brown was charged with resisting a public officer and driving while impaired. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and summarily released on bond.
Brown’s arrest was one of 19 for impaired driving recorded in Pitt County court documents between Nov. 18 and Nov. 28. Details in those documents contain the following details and allegations:
Towandy Carol Bailey, 50, of Landmark St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 3:09 a.m. Nov. 26 for speeding on N.C. 11. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, red, glassy eyes and was unable to follow instructions. Her blood alcohol content was .09. Bailey has a prior DWI arrest from Nov. 10, 2012.
Jimmy Ray Barnhill, 67, of 107 Paris Ave., Greenville, was observed by the State Highway Patrol about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 24, driving slowly and weaving on Tucker Road near Beddard Road south of Simpson. Barnhill ran off the right side of the road and troopers initiated a stop. Barnhill had an odor of alcohol on his breath, mumbled speech and appeared “confused.” His blood alcohol content was .12.
Maliyah Christine Burnett, 22, of 518 Gayle Blvd., Winterville, was involved in an wreck about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 23 in the parking lot of the Winterville ABC Store, 2082 Central Park Drive, where she backed her car into another vehicle. Winterville police responded to the area and reports said that Burnett had slurred speech, red, glassy eyes, swayed on her feet and admitted to drinking. Her blood alcohol content was .12. She was cited for improper backing.
Raphael Deshon Carmon, 31, of 177 Worthington St., Winterville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 3:36 a.m. Nov. 27 for speeding and failure to maintain lane control on N.C. 33. He had red, glassy eyes and was “unable to follow instructions.” His blood alcohol content was .08. He was cited for driving without a license.
William Earl Carney, 69, of 1200 Perkins Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 9:07 p.m. Nov. 25 on U.S. 264-Alternate near Old Creek Road for a seat belt violation. Carney had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and his blood alcohol content was .09. Carney has prior DWIs from July 7, 2013; Jan. 13, 2013; June 3, 2012; and Feb. 26, 2011. He also was cited for driving while license revoked-impaired.
Davon M’Mar Carr, 20, of 5214 Old Tar Road, Winterville, was found by Winterville police officers unconscious behind the wheel about midnight Nov. 27 on Ragland Road at Main Street. He had pinpoint pupils, was sweating and told officers he had taken two muscle relaxers. A blood test was administered.
Travis Lewis Edwards, 32, of 1645 Steven St., Greenville, was involved in a wreck about 8:08 a.m. on Nov. 24 on Old Pactolus Road. A crash report from the State Highway Patrol was unavailable. Edwards had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted drinking. He refused a blood test and was cited for failure to yield and driving while license revoked.
Cameron Alan Ellington, 23, of 1312 Winter Sweet Court, Raleigh, was stopped about 12:18 a.m. Nov. 20 for driving 101 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 264 near Stantonsburg Road. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his person, red, glassy eyes and admitted to drinking. His blood alcohol content was .12.
Shikiyla Tiarra Gardner, 31, of 1918 Longleaf Lane, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 10:51 a.m. Nov. 23 on N.C. 43 near Mills Road. She had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was .20.
James Earl Jones, 55, of 288 Alexander Brown Road, Bethel, was found by the State Highway Patrol about 8:40 p.m. Nov. 26 on U.S. 13 near Futrell-Robson Road, south of Bethel. Troopers found him unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle with its ignition on, his foot on the brake and the car in drive. An open container of beer was in the vehicle. Jones admitted to driving from the home of a family member. He refused a blood alcohol test.
Sean Graham Kametler, 21, of 1080 Trentini Ave., Wake Forest, was stopped by Greenville police about midnight, Nov. 18, on Stantonsburg Road near South Memorial Drive. He had an odor of alcohol on his person and his blood alcohol content was .21.
Steven Michael Kish, 42, of 1084 Allen Road, Greenville, was stopped by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office about midnight, Nov. 27, on East 10th Street near Oxford Road. Kish was driving 55 mph in a 45 mph zone and changed lanes three times prior to the stop. He had red eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was .15.
Maurice Antonio Mitchell, 31, of 2220 Greenville Blvd. N.E., Greenville was stopped by Winterville police for failure to maintain lane control and speeding about 12:44 a.m. Nov. 19 on N.C. 11. Mitchell was traveling 65 mph in a 55 mph zone. He had bloodshot eyes, a moderate odor of alcohol on his person, was unsteady and admitted drinking. His blood alcohol content was .11.
Joseph William Phelps, 31, of 1727 Worthington Road, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police about 9:10 p.m. Nov. 24 on N.C. 11. Officers stopped Phelps for driving under the speed limit, drifting inside his lane, abruptly braking and changing lanes. He admitted to drinking before driving. His blood alcohol content was .20.
Fernando Anthony Plata, 35, of 3212 Fosca St., Carlsbad, California, was involved in a single-car wreck about 12:26 a.m. Nov. 24 on N.C. 43. Details of the crash were unavailable. Plata had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was .19.
Adam Ishmael Shepard, 35, of 408 Burrington Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 9:14 p.m. for speeding on N.C. 11. Shepard was also driving with a turn signal on. He had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and admitted to drinking. His blood alcohol content was .11. Shepard was cited for failure to wear a seat belt.
Antavious Demell Sherrod, 27, of 2704 Pendleton St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 24 for driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone of U.S. 264 near V.O.A. Site C Road, west of Greenville. Sherrod had red, glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was .08.
Andrew Scott Warren Jr., 21, of 4091 Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, was involved in a crash about 11:33 p.m. Nov. 22 on N.C. 121 at Contentnea Street. A crash report was unavailable. Warren had an odor of alcohol on his person and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was .08.