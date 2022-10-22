A 21-year-old who damaged two vehicles while speeding in the College View neighborhood near ECU’s campus this week was charged with driving while impaired.

A crash report from Greenville police said that James Nicholas Mallis, 1307 Cotanche St., Greenville, was estimated to be driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone on North Willow Street heading east from North Woodlawn Avenue when he collided with a parked car on the right side of the road. The incident occurred about 2:45 a.m. Oct. 16, according to court documents.


