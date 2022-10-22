A 21-year-old who damaged two vehicles while speeding in the College View neighborhood near ECU’s campus this week was charged with driving while impaired.
A crash report from Greenville police said that James Nicholas Mallis, 1307 Cotanche St., Greenville, was estimated to be driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone on North Willow Street heading east from North Woodlawn Avenue when he collided with a parked car on the right side of the road. The incident occurred about 2:45 a.m. Oct. 16, according to court documents.
The report said the Mercedes that Mallis was driving was propelled about 15 feet backward from the collision which led him to rear end another parked car. Both parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the collision.
Mallis sustained obvious injuries during the collision, the report said. The vehicle he was driving sustained an estimated $4,000 in damage, and the two vehicles he struck sustained a combined estimated $18,000 of damage.
A sketch in the crash report showed Mallis exited the area. Officers located him and noticed he had an odor of alcohol on his breath. He admitted to drinking, an affidavit said.
Mallis was charged with driving while impaired. He is scheduled to appear in court for that and hit and run, leaving the scene/property damage. His blood alcohol content was .24.
Mallis’ arrest was one of 12 arrests for DWI reported in Pitt County between Oct. 13 and Oct. 18. Court documents contain details and allegations on the other 11 DWI arrests:
Susan Conway Alexander, 29, of 4433 Surrey Meadows Drive, Winterville, was stopped about 10:13 p.m. Oct. 14 at CD Rouse & Company, 657 Worthington Road, Winterville, by the State Highway Patrol. A report said she had glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was .17.
Garland Rudolph Jermiah Brown, 43, of 1052 Porter Road, Greenville, was stopped for reckless driving by the State Highway Patrol about 6:45 a.m. Oct. 15, on Old River Road near S.R. 1402. A report said he had a “blank stare” and slurred speech as well as red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was unavailable.
Alanna Marie Cavicchioli, 19, 1307 Cotanche St., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police about 4 a.m. Oct. 15 for driving without headlamps on East 10th Street near Elm Street. A report said that she admitted to drinking and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. An open container of alcohol was found in her vehicle. Her blood alcohol content was .06.
Owen Lawani Garba, 35, of 1208 S. Overlook Drive, Greenville, was discovered by Farmville police about midnight on Oct. 16 with his vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of U.S. 258 North and Highland Drive. A report said Garba had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. The report said he admitted drinking. Garba refused a blood alcohol test.
Langston Alexander Huguley, 23, of 318 Stacy Weaver Drive, Fayetteville, was stopped by Greenville police about 2 a.m. Oct. 15 after he drove his vehicle in the middle of an intersection on East 10th Street. A report said he had glassy eyes and incoherent, slurred speech. His blood alcohol content was .15.
Collin Lee Pope, 26, of 4138 Bridgette Court, Haw River, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about midnight on Oct. 18 for driving 94 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 587 near Lewis Store Road. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was .09.
Virginia Gayle Robinson, 25, of 188 McGowan Lane, Belhaven, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for speeding about 4:13 a.m. Oct. 14 on N.C. 43. A report said she had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and that she admitted to drinking. Her blood alcohol content was .11.
Gumercindo Saban-Sican, 34, of 3437 Charles Blvd., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 10:45 p.m. Oct. 14 after a near-collision on N.C. 33 near Portertown Road. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and a very strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was .19. Saban-Sican has a prior arrest for DWI from February of 2016.
Artemio Gutierrez Sanchez, 45, of 890 Staton House Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 10:25 a.m. Oct. 15 on U.S. 13 near U.S. 264. A report said his vehicle was swerving on the road and that he had red eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. Sanchez refused a blood alcohol test.
Lindsay Brooke Scott, 25, of 3665 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, was involved in a collision about 3:14 a.m. Oct. 14 on N.C. 43. Details of the crash were not available from the State Highway Patrol. Scott had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and admitted to drinking. Her blood alcohol content was .13.
Montrell Williams, 33, of 3009 Clubway Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 3:0e a.m. Oct. 13 on N.C. 33. An open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was .12.