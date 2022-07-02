A man was charged with driving while impaired and other crimes after he was found in a vehicle with no lights parked on U.S. 264.
Documents from Pitt County District Court said that Brian Robert Weaver, 21, of 2182 Briley Road, Greenville, was found by troopers with the State Highway Patrol parked in the middle of U.S. 264 in a vehicle with no lights at 11:43 p.m. June 20. Weaver was slow to respond to questions, a trooper’s report said, and he had pinpoint eyes.
The trooper further expected impairment when Weaver exited the vehicle, describing him as unsteady and swaying as well as leaning on the trooper’s patrol car. He was placed under arrest. The trooper’s report said after being handcuffed, Weaver removed them from his back. He was described as verbally combative.
Weaver was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he was charged with illegal parking, driving while impaired, littering and possessing a controlled substance on jail premises. The substance was not named in police reports. A blood test for impairment was not ready at press time.
Weaver also was cited for driving with license revoked. He was previously charged with DWI in April after Bethel police stopped him for reckless driving, according to a state attorney’s report from that time.
Weaver’s arrest was one of seven in Pitt County recorded between June 16 and 30. Court documents on those cases contain the following details and allegations:
- Derrick Lee Anderson, 32, of 3275 Beaver Lodge Drive, Greenville, was stopped for speeding by Greenville police at 10:42 p.m. July 25 on Red Banks Road. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that he told police he’d been drinking. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Victor Vonshun Britton, 43, was stopped by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 1:14 a.m. June 30, on Davenport Farm Road at U.S. 13. An incident report said that Britton’s vehicle was stopped in a travel lane for an “extended period of time” and that tests led deputies to suspect he was under the influence. A blood alcohol level was available.
- Quashawn Andrew Brown, 34, of 1000 Westover Drive, Greenville, failed to stop at a State Highway Patrol checkpoint at 11:32 p.m. June 24, on East Fire Tower Road. A trooper’s report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath when pulled over. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Steven Daniel Cockman, 33, of 60 Concord Lane, Cameron, was stopped by Greenville police at 12:01 a.m. June 25, on East First Street. A report said he had glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- James Earl Hawkins, 62, of 311 Oak Grove, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:49 p.m. June 16 on U.S. 264-Alternate near N.C. 33. A report said he was slow to stop and smelled like alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Javier Enrique Martinez-Perez, 18, of 2979 King Farm Road, Fountain, was stopped by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 2:34 a.m. June 25, on Evans Street at Reade Circle in Uptown Greenville. He had glassy eyes according to a report. He was charged with resisting arrest as well as consuming alcohol under 19 and possession of alcohol under 21. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.
- Demeatrish Lamar White, 28, of 1120 B’s Barbeque Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:34 p.m. June 25 on U.S. 264 near Stantonsburg Road. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.