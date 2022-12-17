A woman who struck a light pole told officers she’d had a “large mixed drink” prior to being arrested for driving while impaired, Pitt County court documents said.

About 2:28 a.m. Dec. 11, Geniva Ann Brown, 43, of 207 E. Roundtree Drive, Greenville, was driving south on Nash Street and attempted to make a turn on West Fifth Street, a crash report from the Greenville Police Department said Brown told officers. The report said Brown when attempted to head west on the street she ran onto the curb and collided with a light pole.

