A woman who struck a light pole told officers she’d had a “large mixed drink” prior to being arrested for driving while impaired, Pitt County court documents said.
About 2:28 a.m. Dec. 11, Geniva Ann Brown, 43, of 207 E. Roundtree Drive, Greenville, was driving south on Nash Street and attempted to make a turn on West Fifth Street, a crash report from the Greenville Police Department said Brown told officers. The report said Brown when attempted to head west on the street she ran onto the curb and collided with a light pole.
The crash caused damage estimated at $3,000 to the Greenville Utilities Commission pole and rendered Brown’s vehicle immobile.
A court document said that Brown told the officer who arrived on scene that she had been drinking. Her blood alcohol content was 0.17. She was charged with DWI and for failing to appear in court on an expired registration and a driving without a license.
Brown’s arrest was among five for DWI reported in Pitt County between Dec. 8 and 14. Court documents in the following four other cases contain the following details and allegations:
Jasmine Nicole Carr, 31, of 2518 Sulleyfield Place, Charlotte, was stopped by Greenville police at 1:37 a.m. Dec. 14 on Hooker Roade at Ione Street. A report said Carr was not maintaining lane control and that at one point she stopped her car in the middle of the road. After the stop an officer noted Carr had an odor of alcohol on her person, glassy eyes and that she was not following officer directions. Her blood alcohol content was 0.18.
Oscar Lee Little, 69, of 3131 Maye Lane, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 5:22 a.m. Dec. 8 for driving the wrong way on U.S. 264. A trooper’s report said he was “very” unsteady and had a strong odor of alcohol on his person. Little’s blood alcohol content was 0.17. He was further cited for driving while license revoked, reckless driving with wanton disregard and traveling the wrong way on a dual lane road.
Kenneth Lamont Parker, 43, of 4124 Marth Loop Road, Farmville, was stopped by Greenville police about midnight, Dec. 13. The location of Parker’s stop and the reason he was pulled over were unavailable. A blood test of his alcohol content was unavailable. He was cited for reckless driving to endanger, speeding and driving while license revoked-impaired revoked. Parker has prior arrests for DWI from December 2014 and December 2005.
Herbert Leslie Peele, 31, of 108 Stancill Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 10 on Nash street near West Fifth Street. A report said that he made a sudden left turn and went left of center which led to his being pulled over. The officer noted Peele had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his person and that he admitted to drinking. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.