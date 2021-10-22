A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a police officer while the officer was arresting him for driving while impaired.
A report said that Ayden police stopped a motorist at 2:26 a.m. on Oct. 17 on N.C. 11 near Jolly Road. The report said that the driver, Dontraz Herring, 30, of 4687 Felix Hardison Road, Grifton, had red, glassy eyes and was loud and aggressive toward officers.
An investigation determined probable cause that Herring was impaired, leading to a police sergeant arresting him. After being told he was under arrest, the report said, Herring refused to put his feet inside the officer’s patrol vehicle.
The report stated that, at that point, Herring told the officer that the next time he saw him out of uniform, he would assault the officer in front of his family.
Herring was charged with driving while impaired, resisting arrest and communicating threats. He was further cited for driving with a revoked license.
Records show that Herring was previously arrested in 2013 for DWI and in 2009 was arrested for driving impaired under the age of 21.
The arrest was among eight for impaired driving in Pitt County, according to court records and law enforcement reports available from Oct. 15-19. Following are details from the other arrests:
- , of 1711 Windsor Drive, Rocky Mount, was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 2:43 a.m. on Oct. 17 on Queen Street near Princess Street in Ayden, according to a warrant. The warrant said that Bazemore hit another vehicle and failed to identify himself to the other motorist. An Ayden police report said that when found, Bazemore had glassy eyes. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana according to a warrant. He was charged with possession of marijuana, hit and run leave the scene-property damage and DWI. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Cameron Grimsley, 34, of 477 First St., Ayden, was stopped by Winterville police at 3:26 a.m. on Oct. 15 on N.C. 11 near N.C. 903 South. A report said the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol in Grimsley’s vehicle. After asking him to step out, it was determined the odor was coming from Grimsley. The report also said he had red, glassy eyes and admitted to drinking prior to driving. His blood alcohol content was 0.10. Records show Grimsley was also charged with DWI in 2020.
- Federico Hernandez, 25, of 538 Sands Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 16 on Barrus Construction Road near Old River Road in Greenville. The report said that he had glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his person. His blood alcohol content was 0.21.
- Rey Lopez, 31, of 318 Queen St., Grifton, was stopped by Grifton police for speeding at 8:01 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Highland Boulevard near Queen Street. A report said that his blood alcohol content was 0.12. Records show that Lopez also was arrested for DWI in August.
