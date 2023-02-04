A Greenville woman who was arrested for driving while impaired after nearly hitting a pedestrian at the Stantonsburg Road Food Lion had a toddler in her vehicle, police said.
Greenville police about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 were called to the scene of Food Lion, 2460 Stantonsburg Road, in reference to a possible drunk driver. The department said that witnesses told officers that a black Toyota Rav4 was entering the parking lot when it nearly hit the pedestrian, at which point the driver stopped the car and appeared to fall asleep at the wheel.
Witnesses surrounded the vehicle, driven by Olga Kolesnikova, 32, of 3500 Ellsworth Drive, Greenville, and attempted to wake her up as they were unsure whether she was inebriated or having a medical emergency. The department said witnesses then noticed the child in Kolesnikova’s backseat.
Kolesnikova regained consciousness and backed her car out onto Stantonsburg Road, striking a silver sedan. At that point a witness took a picture of her car’s license plate police said.
The vehicle was located shortly after, near the Intown Suites, 2111 W. Arlington Blvd., stopped in traffic and facing the wrong way. Police removed Kolesnikova from the car, at which point she was unable to stand and “visibly impaired.”
Two empty cans of alcohol were located in her vehicle along with the toddler. Kolesnikova was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, misdemeanor child abuse and reckless driving. A blood alcohol content report was unavailable.
Kolesnikova’s arrest was among nine recorded in Pitt County court documents between Jan. 27 and Feb. 1. Records in the other cases contained the following details and allegations:
Juan Argomaniz-Ramirez, 65, of 3000 Joe Stocks Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, for driving left of center on Black Jack-Simpson Road near Heber Hudson Road. He was slow to stop, had red, glassy eyes and was unable to maintain his balance. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.
Jacob Christian Benda, 20, of 2712 Meridian Drive, Greenville, was involved in a single-vehicle crash about 6 a.m. on Jan. 31 on West Arlington Boulevard in the area of Melrose Drive. Greenville police responded to the scene. Witnesses told officers Benda was attempting to flee the scene after running off the road, hitting a street sign and power box along the way. Benda was stumbling, swaying a slurring his words according to police. He was arrested and had a 0.22 blood alcohol content when taken to the Pitt County Detention Center.
Jessie Strong Bynum, 47, of 5446 County Home Road, Winterville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 9:06 p.m. Jan. 31 on Arlington Boulevard near Stantonsburg Road. Bynum was driving with a flat tire when troopers initiated the stop. She had red, glassy eyes, was “very” unsteady and “could barely stand up” according to reports. A blood alcohol test was unavailable.
Thomas Haven Hill, 53, of 2024 Copper Beech Way, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 12:57 a.m. Jan. 30 on 11th Street. A specific location was not named nor was the reason officers stopped him. Hill had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and admitted to drinking alcohol. He refused a blood alcohol test.
Stephanie Ann Porter, 30, of 10587 County Home Road, Ayden, was involved in a wreck about 2 a.m. on Jan. 30 on Evans Street near Laurie Ellis Road. Porter rear-ended another motorist. The State Highway Patrol responded and reports said that Porter was slow to respond to troopers, had a dazed look on her face, very heavy, glassy eyes, slurred her speech and fell asleep multiple times. She refused a blood alcohol test.
Marquis Dontyae Sutton, 43, of 2352 Springhill Road, Greenville, was found by the State Highway Patrol about 8 a.m. on Jan. 27 with his vehicle parked across the roadway on Sam McLawhorn Road near N.C. 11. He had red, glassy eyes, admitted to drinking, slurred his speech, was unsteady on his feet and was unable to follow instructions. His blood alcohol content was 0.17. Sutton has a prior DWI arrest from an incident on July 14, 2008.
Andrea Marie Taft, 33, of 102 Cherry Court, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 28 in the parking lot of the Carolina Ale House, 704 S.E. Greenville Blvd. A reason for the stop and any indicators of her being impaired were not provided. A blood alcohol test was not available at press time.
Larond Denise Taylor, 45, of 3297 W. Moore St., Bethel, was involved in a wreck at 9:42 p.m. on Jan. 30, on Barnhill Street near Moore Drive in Bethel. The area is in the southern part of town. Bethel police responded to the wreck. Taylor had red, glassy eyes, admitted to drinking, slurred her speech and had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. A report said she was undergoing “violent” mood swings. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12.