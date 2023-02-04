A Greenville woman who was arrested for driving while impaired after nearly hitting a pedestrian at the Stantonsburg Road Food Lion had a toddler in her vehicle, police said.

Greenville police about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 were called to the scene of Food Lion, 2460 Stantonsburg Road, in reference to a possible drunk driver. The department said that witnesses told officers that a black Toyota Rav4 was entering the parking lot when it nearly hit the pedestrian, at which point the driver stopped the car and appeared to fall asleep at the wheel.