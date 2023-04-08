A man with six prior convictions related to impaired driving was charged again after being stopped for speeding near Airport Road in Greenville.

At 10:45 a.m. March 28, troopers with the State Highway Patrol pulled over Deon Travelle Joyner, 37, of 22435 N.C. 125, Williamston, for speeding and driving recklessly on N.C. 11 near Airport Road, a stretch of Memorial Drive that is in the vicinity of the Pitt-Greenville Airport and Tropicana Supermarket.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.