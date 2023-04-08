A man with six prior convictions related to impaired driving was charged again after being stopped for speeding near Airport Road in Greenville.
At 10:45 a.m. March 28, troopers with the State Highway Patrol pulled over Deon Travelle Joyner, 37, of 22435 N.C. 125, Williamston, for speeding and driving recklessly on N.C. 11 near Airport Road, a stretch of Memorial Drive that is in the vicinity of the Pitt-Greenville Airport and Tropicana Supermarket.
The trooper noted in court documents that Joyner had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that he admitted drinking, though the suspect refused a blood alcohol test.
Joyner’s approximate rate of speed was not recorded in the documents. He was driving with a revoked license due to his multiple prior impaired driving convictions.
The first record of Joyner’s conviction through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is from a March 3, 2007, incident. He was arrested again on May 26 of that year with a third on April 26, 2008.
Joyner also has three convictions for habitual impaired driving from May 21, 2010, May 23, 2014, and Jan. 15, 2017. Habitual impaired driving is a subsequent offense levied against offenders with at least three convictions for DWI and results in a permanent revocation of a driver’s license.
Joyner’s was one of 10 impaired driving arrests recorded in Pitt County court documents between March 28 and April 3. In other cases those documents contained the following details and allegations:
- Tracy Bruce Coggins, 62, of 3364 Bear Grass Road, Stokes, was involved in a wreck at 11 p.m. April 3, at the intersection of N.C. 903 and Worthington-Warren Road south of Stokes. Coggins told troopers with the State Highway Patrol he had been drinking and had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and was unable to walk a straight line. Documents said he was “falling all over the place” and his blood alcohol content was .14. Details of the crash were unavailable. Coggins has two prior arrests for DWI from May 1 and May 21 of 2015.
- Julius Christian Gardner, 20, of 2251 Blue Heron Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 9:37 p.m. March 28 on U.S. 264-Alternate at Dr. Jones Road. Gardner was traveling 88 mph in a 55 mph zone when he was stopped. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes, offered slow responses and admitted to drinking. His blood alcohol content was not recorded.
- Jeffrey Nelson Lawrence, 47, of 330 N.C. 124 West, Macclesfield, was stopped by Greenville Police at midnight on March 31 in the parking lot of Burger King on 3016 E. 10th St. Lawrence had a revoked license and expired registration. Officers found hypodermic needles in his vehicle and said he displayed “physical signs of impairment.” Blood alcohol test results were not available.
- Nicholas Austin Moore, 28, of 1783 Nash St., Farmville, drew the attention of Farmville police at 3 a.m. April 2 after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Church Street near West Wilson Street. Moore was stopped on Wilson when he drove his vehicle left of the dividing line three times. He was driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time. His blood alcohol content was .13.
- Luis Irineo Palma, 24, of 2208 Johnson’s Mill Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 12:45 p.m. April 1 on North Greene Street. A specific location was not provided. Palma was speeding and did not have his headlights on in rainy conditions. He failed to maintain lane control. He had red, glassy eyes, slurred his speech and admitted to drinking alcohol. His blood alcohol content was .19.
- Javon Donnell Reddick, 37, of 607 Roosevelt Ave., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:48 a.m. April 1 on N.C. 33. A specific location was not provided. Reddick was driving 62 mph in a 50 mph zone. He had red, glassy eyes, slurred his speech and had a strong odor of alcohol on his person. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Rhonda Denise Ridley, 61, of 408 Winslow Pointe Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 12:38 p.m. April 1 on Vernon White Road at Old Tar Road. A reason for the stop was not provided. Ridley had red, glassy eyes and there was a strong odor of alcohol in her vehicle and on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was .23.
- Ignacio Refael Sosa, 45, of 403 N. Main St., Robersonville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:06 p.m. March 29 on Lewis Dudley Road near Whichard Road in Greenville. He drove his vehicle left of center. Sosa had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and slurred speech. His blood alcohol content was .18.
- Tramadja Khahid Williams, 22, of 3665 Taylor Road, Farmville, was found by Greenville police at 6:45 a.m. April 2 in the parking lot of Sheetz, 1650 Whitley Drive, in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. He had bloodshot eyes and a “heavy” smell of alcohol on his person. Williams continuously changed his story to police of where he had been the night before and a nightclub wristband was on his arm. His blood alcohol content was .17.