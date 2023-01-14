A woman was arrested on impaired driving and other charges after she struck a fire hydrant southeast of Greenville.

The incident occurred about midnight on Jan. 7 on Robin Road near L.T. Hardee Road, southeast of Greenville, according to court documents. A narrative said that Iesha Richelle Andrews, 35, of 3987 Sterling Pointe Drive, Greenville, ran off of Robin Road where she hit the hydrant.