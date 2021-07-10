A wreck on U.S. 13 led to injuries and a Greenville woman’s arrest for driving while impaired.
According to a crash report, troopers with the State Highway Patrol responded at 11:03 p.m. on July 3 to U.S. 13 westb of Greenville in response to reports of a vehicle being sideswiped.
The report said that the driver of a westbound 2003 Honda Civic had attempted to pass another motorist in a no passing zone, leading to the two vehicles making contact.
The Honda’s driver lost control, ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and overturned, coming to a rest in a ditch near the area of impact. The driver of the other vehicle moved his vehicle from the road.
The Honda had four passengers, one of whom sustained obvious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver sustained minor injuries, as did the other three passengers. The driver of the other vehicle and its two passengers were uninjured.
Troopers arrived and identified Anyae Hines, 22, of 1088 Cheyenne Court, as the driver of the Honda Civic. A report from the State Highway Patrol said that Hines was very emotional and experiencing “mood swings” in addition to having red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.
A breathalyzer test showed that Hines had a blood alcohol content of 0.09. She was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. She was further cited for speeding, driving without a license, reckless driving to endanger and driving with a passenger under 16 not secured. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.
She was among 12 people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available from June 29-July 5. In other cases:
- Eric Angel, 42, of 2607 Hemrick Court, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police while riding a bicycle at 3:20 a.m. on June 30 on Chapman Street near Main Street. A report said Angel was unsteady and had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a blood alcohol test. Further reports said Angel was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia at the Pitt County Detention Center.
- Karen Brown, 21, of 1831 Lilly Pad Road, Snow Hill, was found passed out at the steering wheel by Ayden police at 1:20 a.m. on July 4. Her blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Leon Cradle
Lorenzo Daniels, 27, of 1834 Hop Tyson Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:36 a.m. on June 29 on U.S. 264-Alternate near 10th Street in Greenville. A report said Daniels ran a red light while speeding. The report said the trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Daniels’ breath and that he was driving without a license from prior DWI charges. Daniels has DWIs from 2017 and 2014.Tyler Gibson, 21, of 3124 Cypress View Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 1:49 a.m. on July 1 on East Fifth Street near Cemetery Road. A report said he had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.Shyheim Manning, 24, of 1548 Manning Forest, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 9:46 p.m. on July 1 on Oak Street. A report said the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Manning’s breath as well as slurred speech and glassy eyes. An open container was also said to be in the vehicle. Manning refused a blood alcohol content test.Juan Martinez, 28, of 1188 Branch Road, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police for failing to maintain lane control at 2:14 a.m. on July 4 on Ange Street. A report said that he had red, glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.08.Jamal Nobles, 38, of 1625 McClellan St., Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police for speeding at 2:15 a.m. on July 5 on N.C. 11. A report said Nobles had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.Latoya Staton
, 32, of 6015 Shanda Drive, Raleigh, was stopped by Winterville police for a rear lamps violation at 2:30 a.m. on July 5 on N.C. 11. A report said Cradle had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.12. Cradle has previous DWI arrests from 2019 and 2017.
Wilber Veliz, 19, of 388 Los Alamitos Lane, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 3:14 a.m. on July 3 after making a left turn at a red light on East Fifth Street near East 10th Street. In a report, the officer said a wristband on Veliz’s right arm was consistent with the kinds one would get a bar or nightclub. The officer said Veliz admitted to drinking and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, as well as red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.11. He was arrested and charged with DWI, driving after consuming under 21, reckless driving to endanger and failure to stop at a red light.Quendal Whitaker
, 26, of 30008 Elks Road, Greenville, was stopped by Farmville police at 11:35 p.m. on July 3 on Main Street at Railroad Street. Staton was reported to be driving at night without headlights or taillights. A report said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12.
, 31, of 641 Hill Road Circle, Ayden, was arrested by Ayden police after reportedly hitting a wire fence with his vehicle at 5:25 a.m. on July 1 on Allen Road near Lee Street. A report said that he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. An open container was also found in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.20. He was charged with DWI and injury to real property.