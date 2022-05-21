A Greenville woman was charged with driving while impaired after she ran up onto a curb, according to a report from the Greenville Police Department.
Greenville police arrested vJasmyne Jylense Harris, 32, of 600 Glen Dale Drive just after midnight on May 15 for driving while impaired.
The responding officer stopped Harris on Lindbeth Drive and reported she had “accelerated her vehicle while in park, ran up on the curb and accelerated very quickly while in a cul-de-sac.”
When the officer stopped Harris, she reportedly had glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. A court document said she was unable to complete an intoxilizer test, so her blood alcohol content was not reported. Harris’ arrest was one of six recorded in Pitt County between May 10-19. Court documents contain the following details and allegations on the other arrests:
- Sean Robert Castagna, 30, of 229 Leon Drive was stopped by Winterville police at 9:10 p.m. May 13 on Mill Street in Winterville. A court document states he had red glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his person. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Cana Dennison Crump, 28, of 3809 Symi Circle, Morehead City, was stopped by Greenville police at 12:37 a.m. May 15 on Bostic Drive. A court document states he admitted to using narcotics and had red glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was not reported.
- Ambrosio Xavier Dese Fowler,
- 28, of 343 Thalia Drive, Newport News, Va., was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on N.C. 11 near the Lenoir County line at 10:35 p.m. May 16. A court document stated his blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Jesus Antonio Segura, 26, of 507 Cooper Lane, was stopped by Winterville police at 7:13 p.m. May 11 on Warren Drive. A court document stated he had an odor of alcohol on his person, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.21.
- Perseus Williams, 32, of 1515 Hanrahan Road, Ayden, was stopped by Winterville police at 1:08 a.m. on May 13 on Davenport Farm Road. A court document said he had red glassy eyes, was swaying on his feet and returned a positive result on a preliminary breath test.