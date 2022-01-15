A road rage incident led to a woman’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and driving while impaired after she intentionally crashed her car into another vehicle on 14th Street, according to police and court reports.
About 12:46 p.m. on Jan. 7, a motorist driving on 14th just south of Tuckahoe Drive called 911 to report a vehicle driving 10 mph under the speed limit and swerving into oncoming traffic, according to a Greenville Police Department crash report. The witness began honking their horn at the reckless driver, the report said.
The other motorist, Kimberly Tyson, 61, of 3813 Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville, stopped her vehicle the report said.
The witness reported that Tyson threw her hands in the air and proceeded to reverse into their car.
Police arrived before Tyson could leave the scene. Court documents say she was belligerent and combative. A spokeswoman for the department said that officers noticed an “overwhelming smell” of alcohol in the car and that they found several open containers. Her blood alcohol level was tested and registered as 0.26.
Other court documents said that Tyson refused to cooperate and was disruptive upon intake at the Pitt County Detention Center. She did not complete the booking process the day of her arrest. The police department said that she kicked and assaulted several detention center employees.
Tyson was eventually charged with assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run property damage and driving while impaired.
Tyson’s arrest was one of 14 for driving while impaired in Pitt County between Dec. 31 and Jan. 9. Court documents and law enforcement records contain the following details and allegations regarding the other arrests:
- Tiffany Alston, 33, of 204 W. Vale St., Nashville, was stopped by Ayden police at 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 2 on N.C. 11. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. Her blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Arianna Anderson, 28, of 821 Suters Place Drive, Winterville, was stopped by Greenville police for speeding at 1:28 a.m. on Jan. 1 on U.S. 264 Alternate near Red Banks Road. A report said she had an odor of alcohol on her breath and red, glassy eyes. She slurred her speech, the report said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Ashley Belote, 28, of 2310 VOA Road, Washington, was stopped by Greenville police at 2:22 a.m. on Jan. 6 on Charles Boulevard. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.08.
- Shakiethia Bryant, 36, of 2808 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 8. A trooper’s report said that Bryant was observed driving with no tire on one of her rims for several miles. She reportedly also listed her vehicle left of center. Upon being stopped, the trooper documented a mild odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14.
- Dillon Forestburg, 22, of 107 N. Warren St., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 2:39 a.m. on Jan. 9 on South Jarvis Street near East Fourth Street. Documents said he had red, glassy eyed and was slurring his speech. It also said there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.21.
- James Glover, 46, of 213 Academy Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 4:46 p.m. on Jan. 5 on N.C. 11. A report said that he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- George Murphy Jr., 32, of 216 Ironwood Road, Pinebluff, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for speeding at 1 a.m. on Dec. 31 on Stantonsburg Road. A report said he had glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.18. Murphy has a prior DWI arrest from Oct. 15, 2016.
- Brianna Pugh, 30, of 202 Courtney Place, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 8 on Dickinson Avenue near Reade Circle. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.21.
- Hope Robinson, 25, of 2209 Brookville Drive, Greenville, was stopped for reckless driving by Winterville police at 11:08 p.m. on Dec. 31 on Mill Street near Vernon White Road. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and that an officer smelled alcohol on her person. She was also charged with hit and run property damage and failure to maintain lane control. Her blood alcohol content was 0.23. Further details were unavailable.
- Daniell Rodgers, 35, of 2511 Sweet Home Road, Williamston, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 2 for speeding on U.S. 264. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Cherine Smith, 36, of 6712 Pitt St., Grifton, was stopped by Ayden police at 10:53 p.m. on Jan. 1 on Sixth Street. A report said she had glassy eyes and that her blood alcohol content was 0.16. Smith was previously arrested for DWI on Nov. 1, 2014.
- Joshua Stanley, 20, of 2641 Vick Road, Nashville, was stopped by Bethel police at 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 1 on N.C. 11 near U.S. 64. Stanley reportedly drove in excess of 100 mph at one point and failed to maintain lane control. He also stopped his car in an active travel lane, according to court documents. An officer’s report said he had bloodshot eyes and a moderate smell of alcohol on his breath, and that he was falling asleep during the stop. A blood test was not available.
- Charles Taylor, 32, of 832 Spring Run Road, Winterville, was involved in a collision at 4:39 p.m. on Dec. 31 on N.C. 11 at Chapman Road in Greenville. A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said that Taylor rear-ended a vehicle stopped in traffic. It said Taylor was uncooperative and disrespectful on scene and after. Taylor reportedly had red, glassy eyes and slurred his speech. He also told officers he had been drinking. He blew a 0.29 on the roadside test but refused further testing.